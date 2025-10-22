Azmar Quest has been updated to version 1.5.1:

• You can now preview the rank of the next skill before buying it.

• Increased Vayne's Final Attack damage during 3v3 battles.

• Increased Warlock's Tentacle Grip speed reduction.

• Updated some images.

• Fixed a few texts and dialogues through the story.

• Added F5, F6, F7 and F8 to open item info 1, 2, 3 and 4. F1, F2, F3 and F4 now work for secondary skills too.

• Added a "Controls" section with a "Keybinds" row. Clicking it shows a popup that explains keybinds.

• (Accessibility) Pressing H now reads your life, energy and extra stats. Pressing G reads enemy stats.

• (Accessibility) Improved accessibility in the Treasure section.