Hey Little Chefs,

Thank you all so so much for letting us know about the bugs that you have been experiencing. We have been working on getting those fixed, so here is an update that we have so far.

QoL improvements

Fixed jumping issue when using the mouse wheel to scroll and select recipes (this has been an issue since the beginning!! It feels so good to have figured out a fix, ya'll have no idea).

Updated button navigation so it should be a little easier to get to the Open Shop button.

Added a basket to the Little Buddies to make it a bit clearer that you have to give them stuff from the garden for them to move.

You can now pick up items from the Little Buddies, if you gave them something you don't need or just want to.

Matcha Souffle Pancakes - using a weird font on the e

Updated Wood hit boxes so you hopefully can't

Update Dishwasher show it shows dirty plates inside

Controller Stick now also works for the Soy Sauce mini-game (D-pad still works too).



Bugs and fixes

Fixed issue with Omurice always burning

Fixed issue were you could add the raw prep ingredients to the assembly station

Fixed issues with Red Bean paste not registering as made





Other

Resolved issue where 50XP achievement wasn't triggering

Decreased the upgrade cost of the Sprinkler and Watering Can + upgrades

If any of these don't seem fixed to you, or you are experiencing other issues, please keep letting us know!

As always, we appreciate you!

Axie & Leaf