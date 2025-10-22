 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20500507 Edited 22 October 2025 – 17:59:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix Update

  • Re-added the Kick and Ban options that had disappeared.

  • Fixed missing button translations in the new menu.

  • Fixed an issue where graphics settings only affected global illumination instead of all intended options

Changed files in this update

