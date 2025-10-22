1-Year Anniversary

One year ago today, Evil Awaits was released onto Steam as Chai Games' first full-length indie title. Since then, I've had many comments, feedback, reviews, and suggestions. All of which I've listened to and implemented across the 15 updates and 3 Major Patches Evil Awaits has received over the past year.

Evil Awaits received no funding, and Archdale was built running on nothing but pure passion for the genre. Thank you to everyone who has played and/or supported Evil Awaits in any way. You're the best, and this game wouldn't be what it is today without you. <3

In light of this milestone, enjoy the horror ambience of Evil Awaits this spooky season! With a new video showcasing the soundtracks and ambience throughout the game from talented artists: Dave Daville, Chai-T, and Polysonic.

More content, improvements and features are being worked on. So if you have any feedback, feel free to reach out through Steam discussions so we can continue to make the experience the best it can be!

New Costumes

Many players have requested more costumes to unlock and buy, so here they are! Traverse the grounds of Archdale in style and enjoy 4 new costumes, all with 2 variants. That means 24 variants of costumes in total to choose from!

DLC Costumes

Just like the previous DLC, 100% of proceeds made by Chai Games for DLC go directly towards the further development of Evil Awaits and future projects. Thank you to everyone who has purchased DLC and enjoyed their dress-up thus far.

Fixes and Improvements

Lillianna can now fade from damage in phase 2 on New Game +

Fixed an instance that caused boss health bars to display incorrectly on starting the encounter in New Game +

Fixed an instance that would block 'The Saviour' achievement from unlocking when completing the story on New Game +

Several quality of life improvements to gamepad controls and gamepad ui

Fixed an instance that caused Skulls of Archdale to respawn in the level Garden

The Sniper Expertise Journal will now display correctly upon solving the puzzle in the level Cemetery

Fixed an instance that caused fire damage to tick on the player in the level Archdale Castle

Added Camera Distance setting

Patched an out-of-bounds area in the level Cemetery

Adjusted several video settings

Improved consistency of laser weapon attachments

Fixed an instance that caused laser attachments to stay visible when activating aim too close to an obstacle

Fixed a small area with a texture error in the level Docks

Collision on Gates has been improved in the levels: Garden and Cemetery

Luminescence

Luminescence is a parkour race against the clock across levels themed from the constellations of space! Give Luminescence a wishlist and look forward to some fast-paced platforming very soon!