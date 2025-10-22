Cargo Simulator Hotfix 3 is Live!



Hello couriers !

We’re back with our third update, packed with fixes and improvements based on your reports and suggestions.

Thank you all for your continued support and feedback, it truly helps us make the game better every day!



Improvements



The cashier now restocks their own supplies — make sure the supplies are placed on the supply shelf for this to work.

Added the ability to turn unused cash registers on and off.

Various carrier improvements.

Added a selling mechanic — you can now sell unused items, vehicles, and other equipment.

Improved use of pallet jacks and hand carts — you can now place or load boxes all together from shelves or into vehicles with a single button.

Partner companies’ boxes are now automatically placed on their warehouse shelves if available, making transport with hand carts much easier.



Bug Fixes



Fixed an issue where carriers didn’t load boxes into vehicles.

Fixed an issue where carriers failed to detect some boxes.

Fixed a bug where boxes placed in vehicles could fall through the ground.

Fixed an issue where boxes loaded on hand carts could float in the air.

Fixed a problem where the tablet screen couldn’t be clicked in certain situations.

Fixed a bug where the “Buy Minibus” task didn’t complete properly.

Fixed an issue where hand carts could get stuck while being moved.

Fixed a visual glitch when switching to the cashier.

