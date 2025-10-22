Updating with an initial crafting system and a few changes.
Changed:
Cooking interface and menu opened from the cooking bench updated to the crafting bench UI similar to the building catalog found in the carpenter's shop.
Carpentry bench located in Sasha's workshop is fully functional.
Smelt'n'Form crafting machine located in the blacksmith's shop is fully functional.
Game clock display updates every minute, instead of every 10 minutes.
Fixed:
UI menu not closing correctly when returning to main menu from Sasha's building menu.
Hops slot machine line matches for tokens not returning correct quantity.
Issue dragging fertilizer into shipping bin inventory UI.
Upper Valley sky and cloud occasional color mismatches following game load from tent game save.
Hunting slot machine rare wild animal win text effect not cancelling correctly on mouse click.
Inn sleep & save case in which dialogue and store display remains open following room purchase.
Changed files in this update