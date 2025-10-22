 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20500428 Edited 22 October 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updating with an initial crafting system and a few changes.

Changed:

  • Cooking interface and menu opened from the cooking bench updated to the crafting bench UI similar to the building catalog found in the carpenter's shop.

  • Carpentry bench located in Sasha's workshop is fully functional.

  • Smelt'n'Form crafting machine located in the blacksmith's shop is fully functional.

  • Game clock display updates every minute, instead of every 10 minutes.

Fixed:

  • UI menu not closing correctly when returning to main menu from Sasha's building menu.

  • Hops slot machine line matches for tokens not returning correct quantity.

  • Issue dragging fertilizer into shipping bin inventory UI.

  • Upper Valley sky and cloud occasional color mismatches following game load from tent game save.

  • Hunting slot machine rare wild animal win text effect not cancelling correctly on mouse click.

  • Inn sleep & save case in which dialogue and store display remains open following room purchase.

