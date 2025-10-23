Hi there Prospectors,
Welcome to another unstable update that offers further improvements to structure block building, more structure platform variants, tweaks to structure block colours, as well as other quality of life improvements.
Thanks as always for the invaluable feedback and bug reporting and we hope you enjoy playing this update.
⚠️Please note: This update is on Steam beta branch ttw_unstable - Work-in-progress version and may be unstable in places.
In the run up to promoting the latest unstable update to the default version of TerraTech Worlds, we want to improve the quality of the build by finding and fixing as many bugs as possible and refining how the game is balanced.
To play the unstable:
To send us your feedback and join the community:
Remember to always back up your save games before switching to the unstable branch.
Improvements to structure blocks attachment
It should be easier to build a tile of platform blocks away from you, even though you can't see the Attach Points.
This is an ongoing effort to improve the block building process as much as possible and we welcome any feedback that players have.
If a structure block isn't attaching as you'd expect it to, please let us know.
Camera focus on a Tech or structure block
You can now change the block that the camera focuses on, even if you're holding a block on your cursor.
More Attach Points on blocks
Carbon Power Generator
Added 2 APs to the underside
Large Concrete Foundation
Added 4 APs to centre of top and bottom
New structure block variants
The following structure blocks are variants of existing ones, but with a blank underside:
Large Platform - Top Cross
Large Platform - Top Centre
Large Platform - Top Corners
Small Platform - Top
Their blank undersides are signalled to the player with a black band near the base of their respective block.
Improved structure category icons
Structure category icons have been updated to improve readability.
Structure blocks colour revisions
The black parts of structure platform blocks which were lightened in 0.6.8-unstable.1 update have now been reverted to black again.
Structure machines, which were predominantly yellow with orange detail, are now predominantly orange with yellow detail, to make them more visible against yellow platform blocks.
Until next time, Prospectors!
- The TerraTech Worlds Team
Changed depots in ttw_unstable branch