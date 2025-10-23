This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi there Prospectors,

Welcome to another unstable update that offers further improvements to structure block building, more structure platform variants, tweaks to structure block colours, as well as other quality of life improvements.

Thanks as always for the invaluable feedback and bug reporting and we hope you enjoy playing this update.

⚠️Please note: This update is on Steam beta branch ttw_unstable - Work-in-progress version and may be unstable in places. In the run up to promoting the latest unstable update to the default version of TerraTech Worlds, we want to improve the quality of the build by finding and fixing as many bugs as possible and refining how the game is balanced. To play the unstable: Right click TerraTech Worlds in your Steam library, then select the "Properties" option from the drop down list.

Now select "Betas" and then select the "Beta Participation" drop down box.

Select the "ttw_unstable - work-in-progress version" from the drop down list.

Your game will now update, and you will be playing on the unstable branch. To send us your feedback and join the community: Join our discord server and select the unstable role via the #role-opt-in! channel. This will add you to the secret unstable channel where you can discuss your feedback/spoilers. Remember to always back up your save games before switching to the unstable branch.

Improvements to structure blocks attachment

It should be easier to build a tile of platform blocks away from you, even though you can't see the Attach Points.

This is an ongoing effort to improve the block building process as much as possible and we welcome any feedback that players have. If a structure block isn't attaching as you'd expect it to, please let us know.



Camera focus on a Tech or structure block

You can now change the block that the camera focuses on, even if you're holding a block on your cursor.

More Attach Points on blocks

Carbon Power Generator Added 2 APs to the underside

Large Concrete Foundation Added 4 APs to centre of top and bottom



New structure block variants

The following structure blocks are variants of existing ones, but with a blank underside: Large Platform - Top Cross Large Platform - Top Centre Large Platform - Top Corners Small Platform - Top

Their blank undersides are signalled to the player with a black band near the base of their respective block.

Improved structure category icons

Structure category icons have been updated to improve readability.

Structure blocks colour revisions

The black parts of structure platform blocks which were lightened in 0.6.8-unstable.1 update have now been reverted to black again.

Structure machines, which were predominantly yellow with orange detail, are now predominantly orange with yellow detail, to make them more visible against yellow platform blocks.

Until next time, Prospectors!

- The TerraTech Worlds Team

