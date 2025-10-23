 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20500401
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi there Prospectors,

Welcome to another unstable update that offers further improvements to structure block building, more structure platform variants, tweaks to structure block colours, as well as other quality of life improvements.

Thanks as always for the invaluable feedback and bug reporting and we hope you enjoy playing this update.

⚠️Please note: This update is on Steam beta branch ttw_unstable - Work-in-progress version and may be unstable in places.

In the run up to promoting the latest unstable update to the default version of TerraTech Worlds, we want to improve the quality of the build by finding and fixing as many bugs as possible and refining how the game is balanced.

To play the unstable:

  • Right click TerraTech Worlds in your Steam library, then select the "Properties" option from the drop down list.

  • Now select "Betas" and then select the "Beta Participation" drop down box.

  • Select the "ttw_unstable - work-in-progress version" from the drop down list.

  • Your game will now update, and you will be playing on the unstable branch.

To send us your feedback and join the community:

Remember to always back up your save games before switching to the unstable branch.

Improvements to structure blocks attachment

  • It should be easier to build a tile of platform blocks away from you, even though you can't see the Attach Points.

  • This is an ongoing effort to improve the block building process as much as possible and we welcome any feedback that players have.

    • If a structure block isn't attaching as you'd expect it to, please let us know.

Camera focus on a Tech or structure block

  • You can now change the block that the camera focuses on, even if you're holding a block on your cursor.

More Attach Points on blocks

  • Carbon Power Generator

    • Added 2 APs to the underside

  • Large Concrete Foundation

    • Added 4 APs to centre of top and bottom

New structure block variants

  • The following structure blocks are variants of existing ones, but with a blank underside:

    • Large Platform - Top Cross

    • Large Platform - Top Centre

    • Large Platform - Top Corners

    • Small Platform - Top

  • Their blank undersides are signalled to the player with a black band near the base of their respective block.

Improved structure category icons

  • Structure category icons have been updated to improve readability.

Structure blocks colour revisions

  • The black parts of structure platform blocks which were lightened in 0.6.8-unstable.1 update have now been reverted to black again.

  • Structure machines, which were predominantly yellow with orange detail, are now predominantly orange with yellow detail, to make them more visible against yellow platform blocks.

Until next time, Prospectors!

- The TerraTech Worlds Team

Changed depots in ttw_unstable branch

Depot 2313331
