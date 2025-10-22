Hey, Paws Against the World gets a quick polish with new options and security tweaks to keep your furry fights flawless! Here’s:
Auto-Use Placeables: Added toggle option to automatically deploy placeable abilities like Sunflower Plant or Cactus for hands-free defense.
Bug Fixes: Squashed small bugs and other minor issues for smoother gameplay.
Unity Vulnerability Fix: Patched a Unity engine security issue to ensure a safer adventure.
Game Balance: Refined minor balances across weapons, enemies, and progression.
Set your placeables to auto, dive back into the horde, and stay tuned for more! Your feedback is welcomed!
Changed files in this update