Hey, Paws Against the World gets a quick polish with new options and security tweaks to keep your furry fights flawless! Here’s:

Auto-Use Placeables: Added toggle option to automatically deploy placeable abilities like Sunflower Plant or Cactus for hands-free defense.

Bug Fixes: Squashed small bugs and other minor issues for smoother gameplay.

Unity Vulnerability Fix: Patched a Unity engine security issue to ensure a safer adventure.

Game Balance: Refined minor balances across weapons, enemies, and progression.

Set your placeables to auto, dive back into the horde, and stay tuned for more! Your feedback is welcomed!