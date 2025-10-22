Hello, this is the EZ2ON TEAM.
We have implemented the following updates in our client update.
● What's New
1. Course Mode Changes
Loosening of 「Ouroboros ~Challenge~ 」 Course Gauge Balance
This course will reopen on the 23rd at 10:00 UTC (03:00 PT)
Clear Challenge progress and rankings will remain unchanged
The level of the 4K 'LEVEL : ZETA' course is changed (19 → 20)
2. Additional Improvements
The features of 'JUDGEMENT TRACKER' have been enhanced.
You can check the figures displayed in the existing TRACKER within the panel.
(Selectable by means of judgment + accuracy, judgment or accuracy)
The BGA for the song ‘SPEEDMAX RAVE’ has been edited.
Thanks.
Changed files in this update