22 October 2025 Build 20500348 Edited 22 October 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is the EZ2ON TEAM.
We have implemented the following updates in our client update.

● What's New

1. Course Mode Changes

  • Loosening of 「Ouroboros ~Challenge~ 」 Course Gauge Balance

    This course will reopen on the 23rd at 10:00 UTC (03:00 PT)

    Clear Challenge progress and rankings will remain unchanged

  • The level of the 4K 'LEVEL : ZETA' course is changed (19 → 20)

2. Additional Improvements

  • The features of 'JUDGEMENT TRACKER' have been enhanced.

    You can check the figures displayed in the existing TRACKER within the panel.

    (Selectable by means of judgment + accuracy, judgment or accuracy)

  • The BGA for the song ‘SPEEDMAX RAVE’ has been edited.

Thanks.

Changed files in this update

