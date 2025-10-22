Hello, everyone!
The first collaboration DLC for Mini Cozy Room, "nawhij Pack", has been released! 🎉🎉🎉
Experience the warm and happy musical world of Lo-Fi musician nawhij!
<Message from the Musician>
"I want to refine the moments worth remembering and create music that harmonizes with the small joys in your daily life.
I hope your day today is as cozy as the warm atmosphere of Mini Cozy Room : Lo-Fi."
- nawhij
<About the Musician>
nawhij is a composer who has been creating Lo-Fi tracks with various atmospheres for many years and is actively working on Spotify, YouTube, and other social media platforms.
While all the tracks are wonderful, listening to the artist's signature songs such as Cloud Nine, Tanpopo, and Won't See You will captivate you with a very special, dreamlike sensation. ✨🌙
Our Mini Cozy Room development team is also an enthusiastic fan of nawhij, so we are honored to have this collaboration. We're so happy that we can listen to the artist's music in Cozy Room!
A total of 28 diverse and beautiful tracks are included, so please show your love ❤️
1. Animated Background Skin
※ These background skins include both animated and static versions.
- 'On the Way Home' Background
- 'Slow Afternoon' Background
- 'Under the Setting Sky' Background
2. Album
01. Cloud Nine
02. I Want More Time with You
03. Won't See You
04. Tanpopo
05. Oolong Hai
06. Door
07. Blue Soda
08. Will Be Fine
09. Blessed
10. With You
11. With You pt2
12. Another Day
13. White Noise
14. Blossom
15. Journey
16. Solitude
17. Breeze
18. Forget
19. Recipe
20. Remain
21. Your Side
22. Landscape
23. Momentary
24. Wandering
25. Close
26. Grateful
27. Promise
28. Cozy Afternoon
3. Outfits
- Dreaming Child Hat
- Dreaming Child Top
- Dreaming Child Bottom
<DLC Contents>
※ Includes 28 tracks, an exclusive background with 3 animations, and 3 exclusive outfits.
DLC Page
We are always grateful for your love and support. Thanks to your interest, our entire Mini Cozy Room development team is happily developing the game. We will continue to work hard to repay your love 🙂
Thank you.
