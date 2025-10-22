Hello, everyone!

The first collaboration DLC for Mini Cozy Room, "nawhij Pack", has been released! 🎉🎉🎉

Experience the warm and happy musical world of Lo-Fi musician nawhij!

<Message from the Musician>

"I want to refine the moments worth remembering and create music that harmonizes with the small joys in your daily life.

I hope your day today is as cozy as the warm atmosphere of Mini Cozy Room : Lo-Fi."

- nawhij

<About the Musician>

nawhij is a composer who has been creating Lo-Fi tracks with various atmospheres for many years and is actively working on Spotify, YouTube, and other social media platforms.

While all the tracks are wonderful, listening to the artist's signature songs such as Cloud Nine, Tanpopo, and Won't See You will captivate you with a very special, dreamlike sensation. ✨🌙

Our Mini Cozy Room development team is also an enthusiastic fan of nawhij, so we are honored to have this collaboration. We're so happy that we can listen to the artist's music in Cozy Room!

A total of 28 diverse and beautiful tracks are included, so please show your love ❤️

1. Animated Background Skin

※ These background skins include both animated and static versions.

- 'On the Way Home' Background

- 'Slow Afternoon' Background

- 'Under the Setting Sky' Background

2. Album

01. Cloud Nine

02. I Want More Time with You

03. Won't See You

04. Tanpopo

05. Oolong Hai

06. Door

07. Blue Soda

08. Will Be Fine

09. Blessed

10. With You

11. With You pt2

12. Another Day

13. White Noise

14. Blossom

15. Journey

16. Solitude

17. Breeze

18. Forget

19. Recipe

20. Remain

21. Your Side

22. Landscape

23. Momentary

24. Wandering

25. Close

26. Grateful

27. Promise

28. Cozy Afternoon



3. Outfits

- Dreaming Child Hat

- Dreaming Child Top

- Dreaming Child Bottom

<DLC Contents>

※ Includes 28 tracks, an exclusive background with 3 animations, and 3 exclusive outfits.

DLC Page

We are always grateful for your love and support. Thanks to your interest, our entire Mini Cozy Room development team is happily developing the game. We will continue to work hard to repay your love 🙂



Thank you.