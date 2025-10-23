Hey gang! This hotfix addresses some crashing issues, so I guess you could call it the ...crashout ...update..? Or whatever the kids say these days, we're on TikTok and we still don't understand half this stuff. Where were we? Oh yes, right, patch notes:

Full Patch Notes

v 0.6.1850

Fixed crash that could occur when trying to exit the Vault

Fixed a couple more rare crashes related to neighbors and animals

If you haven't already, head on over and check out our beta branch to try what we've got in store for the next update!

//The FRAME BREAK TEAM