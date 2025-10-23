 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20500151 Edited 23 October 2025 – 17:13:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey gang! This hotfix addresses some crashing issues, so I guess you could call it the ...crashout ...update..? Or whatever the kids say these days, we're on TikTok and we still don't understand half this stuff. Where were we? Oh yes, right, patch notes:

Full Patch Notes

v 0.6.1850

  • Fixed crash that could occur when trying to exit the Vault

  • Fixed a couple more rare crashes related to neighbors and animals

If you haven't already, head on over and check out our beta branch to try what we've got in store for the next update!

//The FRAME BREAK TEAM

Changed files in this update

Depot 1677111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link