 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2 Dispatch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20500115 Edited 22 October 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

TORSO TENNIS is now part of the 🍅Mato Mega Bundle🍅 where you can get a discount for completing a collection of my projects!


Patch notes

[list]

  • Cheez limbs now appropriately appear in Limb Shop after unlock

  • Challenge Run rewards should appear in Tattoo Shop and Limb Shop now.

    • [*]

    Tortilla chip background jitter fixes.
    [/*][/list]

    Thanks to AtegonDev for showing me how broken a TORSO TENNIS run can truly be. The endless run videos in the Discord have been WILD. Thank you DeadlyTissues for the awesome notes in the feedback form! Really appreciate you talking through your thoughts on the game's balance.

    Changed files in this update

    Depot 2824781
    • Loading history…
    Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
    Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
    Open link