Patch notes



Cheez limbs now appropriately appear in Limb Shop after unlock



Challenge Run rewards should appear in Tattoo Shop and Limb Shop now.



Tortilla chip background jitter fixes.

Thanks to AtegonDev for showing me how broken a TORSO TENNIS run can truly be. The endless run videos in the Discord have been WILD. Thank you DeadlyTissues for the awesome notes in the feedback form! Really appreciate you talking through your thoughts on the game's balance.