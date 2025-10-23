 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20500113 Edited 23 October 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We released a small patch fixing the Unity vulnerability issue, CVE-2025-59489.

  • Unity Editor update to 2022.3.67f2,

  • Security patch

Download is expected to be around 900 MB.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Isonzo Content Depot 1556791
macOS 64-bit Depot 1556793
Linux 64-bit Depot 1556794
