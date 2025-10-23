Dear Survivors and Warriors,

today we have released a new update for Royal Revolt Survivors! Thanks to the input from our great players, version 0.1.7 adresses various balancing issues, unlocking and meta progression, in-game communication and of course some bugfixes.

Unlocks & Progression

The quest for unlocking the Blacksmith on the map requires the player now to survive for 10 minutes in the Royal Forest.

The quest for unlocking the Enchantment Vendor requires the player now to survive for 5 minutes in the Red Canyon.

The quest for unlocking the Expedition: Mesa requires the player now to survive for 15 minutes in the Red Canyon.

The quest for unlocking the Glacial Northland requires the player now to complete the Red Canyon once.

The quest for unlocking the Limit Breaks feature now requires the player to kill the Armadillo boss in Mesa once.

The quest for unlocking the Poison Orb now requires 100.000 damage dealt with Kunai.

Changed wording of "Dark Obelisks"-quests to make the goal better understandable.

Balancing

Buffed the base damage of Ice Claws by 2.

Reduced the negative effects and buffed positive effects of many Blacksmith Forging options.

Reduced the enemy density of the last 5 minutes of Red Canyon (HARD).

Reduced enemy HP in Royal Forest when played in multiplayer.

Bugfixes & Improvements

Fixed a bug in german loca, where the english text "base damage" was displayed.

Fixed a bug that the Dragon in Glacial Northland killed himself sometimes with his own meteors, which lead to players not getting the quest completed for killing the Dragon.

Fixed a bug that some enchantment-requirement icons were missing in the levelup screen.

Fixed the bug that the "Retry" button was available for clients when disconnecting from a multiplayer session.

Intensified the blinking of the Blacksmith button in the main menu after the meta upgrades feature gets unlocked.

Intensified the player markers (coloured circles around the players on the ground).

Changed the font in the Twitch-Integration window to improve glyph-consistency.

If a bug you're waiting for to be fixed isn't yet included here, don't worry! We're working on the next update already and are collecting everything you're communicating to us.

Please keep the feedback coming since we want to make Royal Revolt Survivors the best experience possible! You can reach out to us in the Steam Community Hub, in the comments, or on our Discord server! All feedback is highly appreciated!

Special thanks to everyone who reached out to us and reported bugs or gave us feedback!

Your Team Warriors