New Content

Skully Bob and the Corridors of Vexing Madness

The Ballad of Skully Bob is an old tale that starts, as most tales do, in the beginning. Years ago, there was a travelling minstrel known as Bob. One fateful day, Bob came to the Doom and Pickle Pub, to ply his trade singing and playing his enchanting lute. Unfortunately for Bob, his ribald songs angered a powerful dark force under the pub who cursed Bob to undeath, turning his music against him and transforming him to the undead minstrel we know today:

Skully Bob! Since that time, Skully Bob has taken up residence in the ruins under the Doom and Pickle, in an area known as the Corridors of Vexing Madness. There, he sings his haunting melodies, his ballad enchants those foolish enough to get too close, turning them into his undead minions known as Bobites. It's up to you, brave adventurer, to write the final verse in the Ballad of Skully Bob! Enter the Corridors of Vexing Madness from the tavern and explore a new style of dungeon. In order to challenge Skully Bob, you'll need to make your way through the branching dungeon and collect four keys that unlock his chamber. Depending on the path you take through, you may need to return to the entrance and try different pathways to collect all the keys. Can you defeat the dastardly minstrel? For those who can, the riches and rewards are theirs to claim! Beware: Each time you defeat Skully Bob, he will be more difficult the next time that character faces him.

NOTE: While this dungeon scales to the level of your character, the final encounter with Skully Bob himself will be very difficult to overcome if you are less than level 40. (TG-276, TG-277, TG-278, TG-279, TG-282, TG-283, TG-284, TG-287)

Tutorials

Some popup tutorials have been added to help clarify how certain areas of the game are intended to work. The initial batch is focused on the Skully Bob mechanics but more will be added over time. Each tutorial will have a checkbox that can be used to suppress it from being shown further. You can also turn all tutorials off in the settings (Game/Tutorials area). Settings also has an option of resetting all the individual tutorials you've suppressed so you'll see them again. (TG-292, TG-293)

Achievements

We are happy to announce that we've added achievements to the game. The initial batch includes 81 achievements to unlock. Some of those stats will work with previously saved data, but others will not; for example we did not previously track the exact types of uber bosses defeated. Note, you may not see all achievements immediately when the update releases, but all progress will be tracked and earned achievements unlocked when they show up in Steam. (TG-139)

As we see how achievements are working, we will be adding more, which will not necessarily require any client updates.

New Monsters

Throughout the Halls of DOOOOOOOOM and the Corridors of Vexing Madness, where Skully Bob makes his lair, you'll find six new monsters cropping up to fight. All these monsters will have the same likelihood of appearing as the previous monsters. Keep your eyes open for the following:

Vampire Orc Tiefling Fallen Knight Automaton Frost Golem

(TG-203, TG-204, TG-205, TG-206, TG-207, TG-209)

Uber Boss Accessibility

Previously, in order to fight an Uber Boss, you needed to make your way through the hallways to each the end of the 8th hall. To provide more variety in how players can reach those bosses, they will also now be available from going deeper through the floors. Similar to the hallways, you'll need to travel through 8 floors in one delve in order to spawn an uber boss. (TG-266)

Unique Bosses

If Uber Bosses aren't tough enough, test your mettle against unique bosses. Every 50 floors you travel through the halls of doom (regardless of which character is active), every 50th floor will be guarded by a unique boss. Each monster type has a unique named boss that has the most XP, Gold, and most loot. (TG-266)

Updated Monster Health Display

The health bar displayed while in combat with monsters has been updated to better display information. The design has been streamlined to better align with other visual language in the game and a title has been added to the display so in addition to the monster's name, you'll also see a title that will give you an idea of the monster's relative strength beyond their level. The display has also been upgraded to support features coming in future updates. (TG-285)

Enhancements

-There is now a smooth transition between the dungeon camera and the combat camera (TG-70)

-Mimi has a new look. Her model in the Tavern has been updated! (TG-210)

-When entering combat, any item on the cursor will be returned to the slot it was taken from (TG-248)

-Loot windows and Loot Chest windows can now be closed using Esc like other player windows (TG-262)

Balance Changes

Rarity Adjustments

The drop rate with certain items was not exactly where we wanted them and with the probability system for drops that we were using we didn't have the control we wanted to excerpt over the rarity of items dropped from higher difficulty enemies. With this update, we've switched from probability based rarity to weighted rarity. You should now find that higher difficulty monsters, such as Uber Bosses and Unique Bosses in particular, will be more much likely to drop higher rarity items. (TG-264)

Store Item Rarity

Mimi's store has been updated and will no longer provide items of rarity above Ancient. This was done so that Legendary and above items must be found through combat or in chests. This was done as part of the rarity adjustments mentioned above. (TG-265)

Bug Fixes

-Fixed an issue causing the block sound effect to be too loud (TG-247)

-Fixed an issue that would display a stat point allocation button as active when they should all be disabled (TG-250)

-Fixed an issue where the Uber Skeletal Champion displayed the wrong name (TG-258)

-Fixed an issue with reforging that would allow players to destroy forged items if they left them in the UI and forged a new item (TG-267)

-Fixed an issue that was preventing alternate textures from showing up correctly on enemies (TG-270)

-Fixed a visual issue with the skeleton mage's staff displaying incorrectly (TG-294)

-Fixed an issue where hotkeys could sometimes function when visually the keys were locked (TG-296)

-Fixed an issue that could cause the character model to be out of sync with equipped gear (TG-297)

-Fixed an issue that could allow the character window on screen with the reforge window, squishing them all (TG-298)