A fresh wave of improvements has arrived! This patch focuses on visual settings, smoother world loading, crafting stability, and smarter inventory logic. Demo version will be updated to 0.9.8.1 soon.
Here's what's new:
🎥 Video Settings Overhaul (WIP)
New unified widget for all video settings, now accessible in-game with live preview and FPS display.
Default key for graphics settings changed to F8 (previously DSLL was under F10).
Simplified NVIDIA DSLL control and integration with standard settings.
DSLL settings are now saved persistently.
If DSLL is available, it runs silently in the background by default.
First-time setup lets you choose your preferred configuration.
In-game guidance now includes recommendations and bottleneck explanations — worth exploring!
⚠️ Note: Video settings are still work-in-progress.
🌍 World Loading Improvements
Reduced micro-freezes during world streaming, especially on Nesoi, even for decent GPUs with lower VRAM.
⚠️ If you experience freezes while exploring Nesoi, please report them on Discord with:
Location of the freeze
Your GPU VRAM and system RAM
This helps us resolve it effectively — on my older rig (12GB VRAM, 32GB RAM), the issue doesn’t occur at all.
🔫 Weapon Handling
ADS (right mouse button) no longer shows info if no weapon is equipped.
Fixed ADS activation after loading a save when the weapon isn’t in hand — previously caused camera glitches.
🧪 Crafting Fixes
Items used during crafting are now properly removed.
Skill level updates instantly when using BASIC, even from the crafting menu (no need to reopen inventory).
Removed duplicate Ferret items from the Training Center crafting box.
🎮 Custom Keys
Custom keybindings now save and display correctly — even for new games.
Default bindings are now active for all actions.
🎒 Weight & Inventory Logic
Improved detection of free space across all backpacks.
Example: You can now pick up an Air Tank from the world even if wearing a small front bag, as long as space exists in another pack.
Smarter weight checks across equipped gear, weapons, and hanging items.
No more accidental overweight status when moving items between pockets and inventory.
⚠️ Note: Some inconsistencies may remain in calculating hanging gear weight, but they shouldn’t affect item transfers.
🧳 Backpack Dropping
Safer drop logic — backpacks should no longer spawn behind walls if dropped too close to one.
🧩 Miscellaneous
Mushrooms are back on Nesoi!
Interaction is now blocked during loading screens after save/load.
Temporarily disabled quicksave via F7 (was misleading; will return with difficulty selection).
Updated old cabinets in Space Test to current versions.
Improved Gift usage — no more temporary control hiccups.
Reduced glow intensity of bright texts (e.g., in Training Center).
Thank you for your patience, and welcome to the next phase of testing. This version brings us closer to resolving the last systemic issues, paving the way for exciting new additions to gameplay and the evolving world of Ahra Prime. Your feedback continues to shape the journey — and what’s coming next will be worth the wait.
See you soon, The Developer
Changed files in this update