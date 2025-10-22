Hi everyone,

Just a quick game update dropping today. We've added a Halloween theme so you can get your city ready for trick or treaters. Lots of cool spooky decorations to get all your neighborhoods hitting the right vibe. Ghosts, spiders, witches, jack-o-lanterns, etc.

In addition to that we also did some work on the Needs buildings to get them feeling a little more varied and have more to research. A lot of values were tuned, new upgrades were added and a couple of them now have extra abilities; The Flame Shrine now provides Light, in addition to morale, and the Birdcage Bar is now a juice bar and provides health coverage, in addition to morale.

There are a number of small changes and bug fixes as well: