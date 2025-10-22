Hi everyone,
Just a quick game update dropping today. We've added a Halloween theme so you can get your city ready for trick or treaters. Lots of cool spooky decorations to get all your neighborhoods hitting the right vibe. Ghosts, spiders, witches, jack-o-lanterns, etc.
In addition to that we also did some work on the Needs buildings to get them feeling a little more varied and have more to research. A lot of values were tuned, new upgrades were added and a couple of them now have extra abilities; The Flame Shrine now provides Light, in addition to morale, and the Birdcage Bar is now a juice bar and provides health coverage, in addition to morale.
There are a number of small changes and bug fixes as well:
Increase size of weapon aiming cursor
Order building icons consistently between playthrough and between Bottom UI and Research UI
Order Relics icons by type and then by rarity for more easily finding them
Allow pinning People UI and Structure UI at the top to make manage workers and buildings easier
Add buffer around top panels to allow the mouse to leave them a bit without closing them
Allow placing Small Balloons in any orientation and clumping them without needing roads
Update Tesla Coil description text to mention they can destroy projectiles
Fixed wrong health coverage number being shown in Health UI
Fixed not being able to remove roads sometimes
Fixed edge buildings not being pushed by roads sometimes
Fixed workers not animating sometimes
Fixed auto saves not being removed from Load UI list when auto deleted
Fixed parachuting pirates always facing the same direction
Extend movement bounds around Tropicos
Various typo fixes
Various SFX updates
