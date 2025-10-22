 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20499858 Edited 22 October 2025 – 17:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Just a quick game update dropping today. We've added a Halloween theme so you can get your city ready for trick or treaters. Lots of cool spooky decorations to get all your neighborhoods hitting the right vibe. Ghosts, spiders, witches, jack-o-lanterns, etc.

In addition to that we also did some work on the Needs buildings to get them feeling a little more varied and have more to research. A lot of values were tuned, new upgrades were added and a couple of them now have extra abilities; The Flame Shrine now provides Light, in addition to morale, and the Birdcage Bar is now a juice bar and provides health coverage, in addition to morale.

There are a number of small changes and bug fixes as well:

  • Increase size of weapon aiming cursor

  • Order building icons consistently between playthrough and between Bottom UI and Research UI

  • Order Relics icons by type and then by rarity for more easily finding them

  • Allow pinning People UI and Structure UI at the top to make manage workers and buildings easier

  • Add buffer around top panels to allow the mouse to leave them a bit without closing them

  • Allow placing Small Balloons in any orientation and clumping them without needing roads

  • Update Tesla Coil description text to mention they can destroy projectiles

  • Fixed wrong health coverage number being shown in Health UI

  • Fixed not being able to remove roads sometimes

  • Fixed edge buildings not being pushed by roads sometimes

  • Fixed workers not animating sometimes

  • Fixed auto saves not being removed from Load UI list when auto deleted

  • Fixed parachuting pirates always facing the same direction

  • Extend movement bounds around Tropicos

  • Various typo fixes

  • Various SFX updates

