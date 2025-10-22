Hello MLS enjoyers!
We gotta ourselves a new patch! Mostly fixing bugs and rebalancing some cards. C'mon Bossy where's Episode 5?!?
Before the E5 elevator ride added a short Dee cutscene
Prediction card no longer causes error
Fortify -> Guard Up
Death Gripe is now: Deal +5 dmg for every -10 HP you have. Exhaust.
Broken Binary now requires not Shocked
Petty Pots analyze added
Switching faces in Jangus desert makes step count disappear fixed
Fixed some dialogue portrait display issues
E3 Softlock talking to Elder Fred from the side fixed
E4 Train chase NPC collision/normal dialogue fixed
-Bossy
