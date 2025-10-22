 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20499847 Edited 22 October 2025 – 16:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello MLS enjoyers!

We gotta ourselves a new patch! Mostly fixing bugs and rebalancing some cards. C'mon Bossy where's Episode 5?!?

  • Before the E5 elevator ride added a short Dee cutscene

  • Prediction card no longer causes error

  • Fortify -> Guard Up

  • Death Gripe is now: Deal +5 dmg for every -10 HP you have. Exhaust.

  • Broken Binary now requires not Shocked

  • Petty Pots analyze added

  • Switching faces in Jangus desert makes step count disappear fixed

  • Fixed some dialogue portrait display issues

  • E3 Softlock talking to Elder Fred from the side fixed

  • E4 Train chase NPC collision/normal dialogue fixed

-Bossy

