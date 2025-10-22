Greetings Dice-rollers!

Today we bring forth our first major post-launch patch to address a number of reported bugs and make some changes based on player feedback!



The following main updates and changes:

Reworked shops - PWR Dice and Vassals can now be sold .

Implemented Sale/Refund system (Dice and Vassals can be sold at 50% purchased value).

Removed default PWR dice being offered in shops.

Removed the dice replacement animation in the shop - dragging a purchased dice to a slot now swaps it instantly (so be careful!)

Purchased Quest dice will now automatically be equipped if you have a free slot.

Updated the visuals for the PWR dice scoring animation based on player feedback.

Added new shop background art and updated the art scale.

Changed blank faces on PWR dice to no longer be scoreable in certain combos.

Other fixes:

Updated Quest dice tooltip visuals

Implemented a fix for a softlock where 7 dice could be carried through to a battle scene in rare instances.

Changed the timing of healing after a boss fight to happen in the reward scene rather than during transition

Fixed an issue where certain items were not being unlocked properly in the discovery screen.

Fixed a bug where the cannon quest dice was occasionally using player re-rolls.

Fixed an issue where certain Vassals were incorrectly firing every turn after activation.

Fixed an issue where a foe's rage counter was not resetting in certain scenarios.

Fixed an issue with scan-line video settings not being saved between sessions.

Added moving arrows to tutorial.

Fixed new dice highlight animations.

Fixed some celebration particles going outside of the frame.

Fixed House Gorbast's effect not scaling properly.

Tweaked Map Reward items positioning and scale.

Fixed incorrect Charm effect value stacking.

Heal and damage values of 0 are now no longer shown.





Thanks once again to everyone that has helped us identify issues as well as all the feedback and suggestions - keep it coming!