POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov Marathon Closed Technical Test Destiny 2
22 October 2025 Build 20499818 Edited 22 October 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Dice-rollers!

Today we bring forth our first major post-launch patch to address a number of reported bugs and make some changes based on player feedback!


The following main updates and changes:

  • Reworked shops - PWR Dice and Vassals can now be sold.

  • Implemented Sale/Refund system (Dice and Vassals can be sold at 50% purchased value).

  • Removed default PWR dice being offered in shops.

  • Removed the dice replacement animation in the shop - dragging a purchased dice to a slot now swaps it instantly (so be careful!)

  • Purchased Quest dice will now automatically be equipped if you have a free slot.

  • Updated the visuals for the PWR dice scoring animation based on player feedback.

  • Added new shop background art and updated the art scale.

  • Changed blank faces on PWR dice to no longer be scoreable in certain combos.

Other fixes:

  • Updated Quest dice tooltip visuals

  • Implemented a fix for a softlock where 7 dice could be carried through to a battle scene in rare instances.

  • Changed the timing of healing after a boss fight to happen in the reward scene rather than during transition

  • Fixed an issue where certain items were not being unlocked properly in the discovery screen.

  • Fixed a bug where the cannon quest dice was occasionally using player re-rolls.

  • Fixed an issue where certain Vassals were incorrectly firing every turn after activation.

  • Fixed an issue where a foe's rage counter was not resetting in certain scenarios.

  • Fixed an issue with scan-line video settings not being saved between sessions.

  • Added moving arrows to tutorial.

  • Fixed new dice highlight animations.

  • Fixed some celebration particles going outside of the frame.

  • Fixed House Gorbast's effect not scaling properly.

  • Tweaked Map Reward items positioning and scale.

  • Fixed incorrect Charm effect value stacking.

  • Heal and damage values of 0 are now no longer shown.

Thanks once again to everyone that has helped us identify issues as well as all the feedback and suggestions - keep it coming!

