Garbage Crew! — Version 2.0.2.1 Patch Notes

Even Edgefield isn’t safe anymore! But we’re here to bring back law and order by fixing the recent security concerns affecting nearly every game made with Unity.

Don’t worry, the way Garbage Crew! was launched via Steam made it nearly impossible to use for an attack, still, Grandma told us to address this issue anyway, so you can protect medieval Edgefield from attackers without worrying about protecting your computer at the same time (we’re saving that idea for Garbage Crew! 2).

This update also introduces endless events! That means the Winter and Pride events are no longer tied to specific dates. They’ll now return automatically every year in June (Pride Month) and December (Winter Celebration). Even 100 years from now, when every character has retired (except Grandma, she’s got a 1,000-year contract!), the festivities will continue.

We don’t have any further updates planned at the moment, so we want to thank you all very much for playing and supporting Garbage Crew! We hope you and your friends continue to have lots of fun with the game and its events in the future.

New Features

Recurring Events: Pride Month (June) and Winter Celebration (December) will now occur automatically every year without requiring a game update.

Made by Humans: To emphasize the importance of real human creativity in art and games while the internet is flodded with AI slop, a “Made by Humans” notice has been added and will appear at the start of the game.

Security Updates

The game has been rebuilt using a Unity Editor version not affected by the recent security vulnerabilities (CVE-2025-59489). If you want to read more about the issue, check out Unity’s official blog post: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Thank you so much for your continuous support ːp2cubeː