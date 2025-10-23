Hey everyone!

After several updates we are ready to ship our first major update for ENDLESS™ Legend 2, Into Battle.

While there are plenty of areas that we are planning to improve, in this first update we wanted to focus on the global state and balancing of the game (as certain areas require more time from the dev team).

Prior starting all the details we wanted to do a small shout out to all players that accompany us on the Public Test Beta (PTB) and the 6 updates we did on it 👏

It was super helpful for the entire team.

Be prepared as the next PTB will be about Multiplayer (in not that long) 😎

🌟 Here are the main highlights of this update 🌟

📊 Rebalance all units

We have improved the specialization path, so they feel a bit more different. Due to this we have decided to make adjustment to all units (stats, skill, etc.)

You can check the BLOG FROM PIER that explain a bit more on the logic behind the changes.

Thanks to all player that participated on the Public Test Beta (PTB) as we have done some additional adjustment based on your feedback.

⭕ New rule Encirclement

Units start losing defense when multiple enemy units are adjacent to them (Starting with 3 adjacent enemy units). This debuff will go progressively from 3 enemies (-25% defense) to 6 (-100% defense).

If you unit does not have an armor, do not worry, there won´t be any penalty

🏰 Cities no longer blocking tiles in battle

We heard your feedback that cities were causing battles to have a smaller area to fight. We totally agree that caused some frustrations and decided to remove cities completely from the battleground.

🦖 Doomwraiths Balance

We received feedback that Doomwraiths were too impactful They are tough units, and their corruption effect was crippling cities, making it difficult to produce units to counter them. Corruption applied by Doomwraiths to cities is now less severe and now increase over time, reaching up to 50% after 10 turns.

We know that for some players are still an easy target, but we are having additional improvements for them in the future, no worries!

🧪 Improved readability of tech screen

The team has improved how is the general display of the tech screen and make the techs that have been researched more distinguished (compared to the "non-researched")

🤖 Option for Display AI turn

Similar on how it will be in multiplayers (it is the case as well for our previous game), we added an option on the UI Settings that will display always the turn status for the AI and the World.

This will help to those player that prefer to wait a few seconds prior starting doings some action.

🚧 Saves Files Major Change

We noticed that some players were experiencing crashes that were caused by the automated sync that we use for storage the save files (Documents > Endless Legend 2). This was the case by some providers, such us OneDrive, Dropbox, Google Drive, etc.

Do not worry, you do not need to do/change anything we automatically move everything to

C:\\Users\\[username]\\AppDataLocal\\Amplitude Studios\\Endless Legend 2

If you experienced any trouble, please let us know!

CHANGELOG

⚠️ Careful when opening, the list is huge ⚠️

Literally 35 pages on a Word document 😱

Details Military Balancing We have written a blog post about the intentions of those changes: https://community.amplitude-studios.com/amplitude-studios/endless-legend-2/blogs/1003 ​Experience Changes Rebalanced the experience required for heroes to level up. Heroes now require less experience to reach level 5, and more experience beyond level 5.

Non-hero units now require significantly more experience to gain veterancy levels.

Veterancy now grants +10% Health, +10% Damage, and +3 Defense (previously +5% Health, +5% Damage, and +2 Defense).

The values of the "Military Discipline I" and "Military Discipline II" Era Unlocks have been updated to reflect the changes in the experience formula.

The values of the "Expert Instruction I", "Expert Instruction II" and "Expert Instruction III" Era Unlocks have updated to reflect the changes in the experience formula.

The "Scavenging" technology now grants +3 Damage to non-hero units instead of +5. ​Skills Changes The battle skills Weakening Strike I & II, Breaching Attack, Shattering Strike, Terror I & II, Inspiring Strike I & II, and Incapacitating Strike I & II now apply to all adjacent units when defending (buffs for allies, debuffs for enemies).

The Cruel battle skill now ignores the target's Defense instead of guaranteeing a critical strike.

Overflowing Horde now heals the army when creating a new camp, burrow, or coral spore.

Vicious Predator now resets hero cooldowns, and its healing effect has been changed to 50 + 10 per Resilience point. It is now a second tier skill.

Warmaster: Now ignores defense when the enemy unit is encircled.

Supported Attack: Now triggers when the enemy unit is encircled.

Terrorized Status: Enemy units with this status are pushed 1 tile away when attacked.

Death Blow: Now reusable on the same turn if the skill kills the enemy unit. Also fixed an issue where the skill did not deal damage.

Deathlier Blow: Now teleports the user to the enemy if the skill kills.

We have also rebalanced most units — you can find the details at the end! New Mechanic: Encirclement This update introduces a new battle mechanic. When more than two units are adjacent to an enemy unit, that unit suffers a significant Defense penalty.

If the unit does not have any defense, it won't suffer any penalty 3 Units > -25% Defense

4 Units > -50% Defense

5 Units > -75% Defense

6 Units > -100% Defense Additional changes When attacking an army to launch a battle or a unit during combat, pathfinding now remembers only the last tile hovered while holding click.

The Hood of Inscriptions item now refreshes all active skills at the start of each round.

Simplified the visual feedback for breaches in the City UI.

Potential reinforcement armies are now displayed during the reinforcement phase of assault or sortie battles.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to initiate subjugation in specific cases.

Fixed an issue where Stellar heroes had pre-allocated skill points upon recruitment.

Removed incorrect text stating that consumable skills do not consume the unit’s action token in battle.

Ensured that the illustration shown during the reinforcement phase represents the most important unit or hero in the army.

Updated the icon of the "Second Wind I" status applied by the "Second Wind" battle skill.

Fixed an issue where the "Scavenger Tactics" councilor trait did not function as intended.

Fixed an issue where the "Distant Longing" hero trait granted excessive Critical Chance.

Fixed an issue where the bonus from the "Forge of the Old Ones" Natural was not applied to battle spoils.

Fixed a visual issue where the unit pin overestimated health regeneration.

Fixed an issue where unit specialization costs were higher than expected when the "Matriarch's Glance" item bonus was active.

Improved the UI of the reinforcement phase, including the left and right panels and army pin feedback. This should now be easier to use.

Added visual feedback above army pins for units eligible as reinforcements, and specific indicators for the currently selected reinforcement army.

Disabled terrain tooltips when battles in the reinforcement phase.

Fixed an issue where battles were auto-selected when loading a save in certain cases.

Fixed an issue where nested tooltips in unit stats were difficult to access.

Fixed an issue where reinforcements could be added after confirming in certain cases.

Fixed an issue where reinforcement information was outdated or missing during the reinforcement and confirmation phases.

Fixed an issue where hover and selection feedback from overlapping battles was incorrectly displayed.

Fixed some unusual army pathing issues.

Added city tiles to battles and visually removed their districts, improving the available battleground space

Fixed several issues with siege and subjugation scenarios to improve stability



Fixed an issue where the feedback for the “Hood of Inscription” item was misleading. It now correctly displays the associated ability.

Updated the tooltips for certain consumable items that incorrectly stated they allowed movement or attacks after use. Items that do allow post-use actions now display this correctly.

Improved the way retreat behave. If possible, retreating armies will now prioritize going to allied fortified tiles.

Fixed an issue where Kin of Sheredyn and Aspect units from Hotfix #6 were not in the previous build.

Fixed an issue where left clicking outside of a battle arena would exit the battle view ​Doomwraith balancing We received feedback that Doomwraiths were too impactful They are tough units, and their corruption effect was crippling cities, making it difficult to produce units to counter them. The following changes have been made: Corruption applied by Doomwraiths to cities is now less severe. Maluses now increase over time, reaching up to 50% after 10 turns.

The “Bait Doomwraith” action is now unlocked by default.

The “Close Rift” action is now unlocked by default.

Doomwraiths now react immediately when the “Bait Doomwraith” action is used.

The “Collective Sacrifice” technology now reduces the cost of the “Bait Doomwraith” action by 50%.

The cost of the “Bait Doomwraith” action has been increased. It now scales with the distance from its settled territory and increases further after each monsoon. Partner Traits Balancing “Exacting Standards” now grants +1 Resilience and +1 Might.

“Hopeless Romantic” now grants +1 Movement outside of battle to all units in the army.

“Star-Crossed Fate” now grants +2 Vision Range.

“Self-Sacrifice” now grants +2 Resilience.

“Blind Devotion” now grants +20 Health on units of the army and +1 Upkeep to all units of the army.

“Possessive Impulse” now grants +5 Damage and +25 Health to non-hero swarm units in the army.

“Zealous Instructor” now grants +20% experience gain to all non-hero units in the army.

“Zest for Life” now grants +40 Health.

“Heart of Steel” now grants +10 Capture Points.

“Distant Longing” now grants +10% Focus to all non-hero units in the army.

“Healing Presence” now grants +10 Health Regen to all non-hero units in the army.

“Strong, Silent Type” now grants +10 Damage.

“Spoiled Rotten” now grants +5 Defense to all non-hero units in the army.

“Power Couple” now grants +1 Determination and +1 Intellect.

Councilor Effects Grifter reducing from +30 to +15% Dust & Industry on Cities

Fecund effect changes to: +3 pop slots on all vocations.

Natalist effect nerf to -10% cost to grow all population Economy​ Updated the “Cultivation” improvement bonus to grant +4 Food on Farm districts, instead of +3 Food per Improvement.

Updated the “Guilds” improvement bonus to grant +4 Industry on Work districts, replacing the previous +3 Industry per Improvement.

Updated the “Tolls and Taxation” improvement bonus to grant +8 Dust on Merchant's House districts, instead of +3 Dust per Improvement.

Updated the “University” improvement bonus to grant +4 Science on Laboratory districts, instead of +3 Science per Improvement.

Updated the “Public Works” improvement bonus to grant +2 Influence on Forum districts, replacing the previous +3 Influence per Improvement.

Replaced the “Auxiliary Forces” improvement bonus: it now grants +100 Fortifications on Keep districts, instead of +5 Approval per Improvement.

Removed the 25% Industry cost reduction on Laboratory districts from the “Hothouses” technology.

Updated Victory Path global bonuses: only empires that choose a specific path now receive the corresponding bonuses. Rebalanced the bonuses accordingly.

Changed the Noquensii population effect: it now grants +2 Influence when at Peace, instead of +2 Influence on Scribes.

Nerfed the “Lined Crates” Improvement from +3 to +2 resources on Extractors.

Fixed an issue where the “Quarry Oversight” Improvement was not providing +50 Dust on Extractors.

Fixed an issue where the “Corkscrew Drill” and “Lined Crates” Improvements were not providing an additional resource on the extractors.

SAVES – MAJOR CHANGE Cloud synchronization software (OneDrive, Dropbox, Google Drive) could lock the folder the game was using to store temporary files (including saves) which prevented some players from launching the game. We have changed where we store temporary files from > C:\\Users\\[username]\\Documents\\Endless Legend 2 to > C:\\Users\\[username]\\AppData\\Local\\Amplitude Studios\\Endless Legend 2

The game will copy the contents of the previous folder to the new folder. If you encounter any issue with your saves after launching the game, please verify this copy has been done properly. Major Factions Aspects Aspect population now also provides +1 Influence when at Peace.

Rebalanced the objectives of the Aspect faction quest to better align with the game's pacing.

Fixed an issue where pacifying a minor village thanks to the Aspect Coral would also resolve ongoing pacification quests from other empires. Kin of Sheredyn Fixed an issue where the "Armored Fist" battle skill did not grant the shield to the correct unit. [/p][/*] Fixed an issue where the "Rejuvenation" faction ability did not work on armies that took damage during the same turn. Fixed an issue where the "Replenish Faith" faction ability did not work on armies that took damage during the same turn. Updated the loading and technology screen backgrounds for the Kin of Sheredyn Updated the 2D artwork for the Defender and Guardian units: we swap them to make them more "natural" after the changes on the units. Fixed an issue where an army would not spawn during the Kin of Sheredyn’s major quesT Last Lords The "Sacrifice for the Realm" action no longer displays a Dust cost, as the previous value was incorrect.

Fixed an issue where Laboratory districts could generate Food for the Last Lords in specific cases.

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared in the tooltip for the "Honorary Knighting" city ability of the Last Lords.

Fixed an issue where hints incorrectly stated that two districts could be built on minor villages, while only one is now allowed.

Necrophages When a Burrow evolves into a Nest, it is now automatically attached to the city.

Due to this new auto-attachment feature when evolving a Burrow into a Nest, Necrophages can no longer access camp terraforming. As a result, they can no longer research the following technologies: Geology (Era 2), Digs (Era 4), and Anomalogy (Era 5).

Fixed an issue where Necrophage districts did not account for Matriarch's Tail districts when leveling up.

Fixed an issue where Necrophage players saw a failure message when attempting to declare a justified war, despite being able to send the declaration.

Fixed an issue where the objective of the "You Scratch My Back" Necrophage faction quest, which involves destroying minor faction villages, could not be completed in specific cases. Tahuks Fixed an issue where the rewards of the "New Dawn" Tahuks faction quest would overflow outside the UI.

Fixed an issue where the Influence bonus from "Stars' Light" would not scale correctly with the level of the Holy Oculum district.

Fixed the tooltips for some Tahuks’ notables.



Fixed a crash occurring in the Tahuks’ Library

Added a 5-turn cooldown to Holy Fire Conduit (HFC) firing

Added Food and Influence production to Libraries

Removed the SGE upgrade requirement from a quest step

It is the quest asking of increasing to level 3 the Holy Oculum ​AI This is an area we will continue to improve through major patches. Your feedback is invaluable to us — thank you! Improved how the AI defends against sieging armies.

Improved how the AI engages other armies in battle. As a result, AI units should survive longer, be more likely to be upgraded, and earn more Veterancy.

Improved how the AI composes its armies.

Improved how the AI manages Necrophage larvae. Necrophage AI empires should now have fewer isolated larvae units.

Ensured the AI uses up-to-date information when calculating pathfinding.

Improved how the AI handles terraformation.

Improved how the AI attacks minor villages

Fixed an issue where the AI could buy out population when playing factions other than the Last Lords.

Fixed an issue where AI-controlled Last Lords could [REDACTED]. They will now behave as intended.

Fixed a bug where the AI would retain many unused armies.

Fixed various bugs where the AI would issue unnecessary orders.

Improved how the AI considers tributes when proposing or accepting surrenders.

Fixed an issue where the AI could accept surrendering while dominating a war.



Improved how AI upgrade units and handle armies

Improved AI’s awareness of the Necrophage asymmetry

Made AI more aggressive towards players and villagesImproved the city construction of cities ​Art Updated the texture of the weapon used by the Xavius Elder in minor villages.

The sound volume slider can now be adjusted up to 150%.

Fixed a visual issue occurring during Ochling unit attacks.

Updated the timing of tree spawning when discovering new tiles or loading a save.

Fixed a visual issue with the "Force Lance" skill of the Skycutter item.

Added more distinct smoke effects on damaged buildings. (Can smoke really be clear, though?)

Added new sound effects for the "Monument to the Lost" district.

Added new visual effects on large rifts during Monsoon.

Improved the icon for rifts on the schematic view.

Improved the icon for minor villages in the schematic view.

Improved the icon for quests in the schematic view.

Added sound effects for major faction selection in the lobby.

Improved the visual illustrations of deeds.

Improved the portrait illustration of the “Rachti Kazra” Necrophage hero.

Improved the illustrations of Kin of Sheredyn heroes.

The sound volume slider can now be adjusted up to 150%. Victory Conditions We made a pass to balance some of the victory conditions [Harder 🟠] Multitude (Food Victory) / Insight (Dungeons victory) / Supremacy (Exploration Victory) [Easier 🟢] Acclaim (Industry Victory) Multitude (Food Victory) Previously: 70 - 130 population Now: 100 - 150 population



Insight (Dungeons victory) Previously: 5-15 Now: 10-16

Supremacy (Exploration Victory) > too complicated the formula, its harder. Reduced the cost to build the monument from 5000 to 4000 industry Other Changes Improved Victory Window localization to better explain the effects of victory paths on the empire ​World generation Fixed an issue where some tiles were incorrectly classified as mountains. Onboarding Added nested tooltips to the "Monsoon has come to Saiadha" notification.

The tutorial difficulty is now automatically set to Explorer if players launch a game after selecting a different difficulty.

Fixed an issue where the Hero Level-Up hint would not trigger if a hero reached level 2 before the starter hero.

Improved the highlighted zones and positioning of the second "War Score" hint.

Fixed an issue where hints were displayed above the in-game exception error pop-up.

Removed a source of bankruptcy during the tutorial.

The tutorial now grants vision on minor villages if the player lacks it, to properly display explanations.

Fixed tutorial hints that would not appear under the correct prerequisites.

Fixed an issue where rifts could not be closed in the tutorial game. ​Narrative It is now possible to minimize event windows.

Improved dialogues so that you can minimize one and open another one.

Armies now halt on curiosities that trigger events.

Fixed a visual issue in the “Story So Far” section of the Victory Window.

Fixed an issue where hidden quest rewards were displayed after reloading a save.

Ensured the first pacification quest given by the Ametrines is unique to their Minor Empire, while subsequent quests can be generic.

Fixed an issue where foundations were not properly counted toward the objective of the "The Viper" quest.

Fixed an issue where the incorrect character was displayed in a dialogue of the "The Historian" quest.

Camera focus now behaves more consistently when a quest or event begins.

Events and Quests UI now handle multiple cost modifier effects more reliably.

Quest-related curiosities are now only visible to the empire that needs to collect them.

Fixed an issue where the Harper unit spawned by the "Artistic License" pacification quest was not assigned to your empire.

Fixed an issue where the "The Fallen Comrade" event failed to apply its intended consequences in specific cases.

Fixed an issue where the “A Quest Requires Your Attention” mandatory action was displayed on the End Turn button but did not lead to the quest.

Fixed an issue where active quips were incorrectly displayed when opening an event or quest dialogue.

Fixed an issue where the “Hide Quips” option was ignored in specific cases.

Fixed an issue where multiple consecutive quips on the same army could lock its movement and cause erratic camera behavior.

Fixed misattributed dialogue lines in all major faction quests.

Fixed misattributed lines in collectible quests.

Fixed several localization issues in quest dialogues

Tweaked the rewards of Key Beats Events. ​Empire & City Management Minor Faction Elders now have different Councilor effects when assigned to the Council.

Fixed an issue where the technology research queue was cleared after finishing the construction of a district or improvement.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to place Haven districts on tiles relevant to quests.

Fixed an issue where the foundation cost label appeared oversized.

Fixed an issue where the "Prepared Settlement" tooltip displayed incorrect information.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip of a damaged district repeated the deactivation message twice.

Fixed an issue where the Laboratory district incorrectly benefited from underwater anomalies.

Fixed an issue where a misleading “This City Structure cannot be improved further” message was displayed when opening the Improvements tab in certain cases.

Fixed an issue where improvements could not be added to captured cities.

Fixed a rounding error in the display of progress for technologies being researched. ​Diplomacy Fixed an issue where resources included in a diplomatic offer were lost if the receiving empire had a full stock of that resource before accepting.

Fixed an issue where players could offer undiscovered resources in exchange for treaties. (No spoilers allowed.)

Players can no longer propose surrender while leading a war.

Fixed an issue where the icon for Aspects-only treaties was sometimes incorrect.

Fixed an issue where the surrender notification incorrectly stated that the other empire asked you to surrender, instead of the reverse.

Improved the visual feedback for cost modifiers in treaty proposals.

The science bonus from the “Shared Research” treaty has been reduced from 10% to 3%.

Similarly, the science bonus from the “Deeper Collaboration” treaty has been reduced from 10% to 7%.

Fixed an issue where merging two armies in another empire’s territory was possible without open borders.

Fixed several localization issues ​General UI Removed an incorrect mention of a restriction on battles in minor villages, fortresses, and anomalies.

Added the player’s name to the End Game screen.

Standardized the tooltips for hero classes.

Improved the icons for Veterancy levels.

Improved the icons in the Lobby for the Faction and Customization tabs.

Improved Council-related icons.

Improved the icon for the “Sacrifice Population to Doomwraith” action.

Improved the skill icons used by Wandering Spirit and Stellar units.

Improved the appearance of the City Panel on ultrawide screen resolutions.

Improved the icons for minimizing and skipping dialogue in narrative UI.

Improved the icon for the "Horn of the Gorog" item and the “Clan’s Protection” skill icon granted by it.

Updated the attribute icons for the "Curious Looter" passive hero skill.

Fixed an issue where pressing Escape or right-clicking would not close the Aspects Spore or Necrophage Nest UI.

Fixed an issue where the FIDSI resource breakdown in the City UI was not rounded correctly. (This was only a visual issue.)

Updated the icon for dungeon armies so that it now uses the same icon as dungeon locations.

Disabled the tooltip for skill tiers once they are unlocked.

Fixed an issue where the “Send Treaty” button was not greyed out until the AI responded.

Fixed an issue where the terrain tooltip failed to appear on certain water tiles.

Prevented unit and army pins from stacking when one passes through another.

Added partner trait bonus details to the partner tooltip.

Hidden unit specialization costs of 0, which could appear in specific cases.

Prevented immersive notifications from being skipped during camera sequences.

Ensured that the in-game exception error pop-up appears if the out-of-game one appeared earlier in the same playing session.

Fixed an issue where resource icons were difficult to see in the Victory Screen.

Fixed an issue where UI visual effects were not displayed correctly after changing the game resolution in-game.

Improved greatly the readability of the technology screen

Added the status of the turn of AI players in solo (ready or playing). To display it, you need to turn it on in the settings

Added a tooltip for the population effect in the selector in the City top panel.

Added a warning when placing your capital in a suboptimal location to assist new players

Fixed the placement of certain technologies in the new tech tree ​Localisation Improved the French localization of the “Round-Up” tooltip.

Improved the tooltips for “Holy Oculum” and “Ritual Astronomy”.

Improved the “Coral” tooltip — for real this time!

Improved the tooltip explanations on how to benefit from Natural Wonder effects.

Improved the tooltip explanation regarding why weapons cannot be equipped on certain heroes.

Improved the tooltip explanations for the “Illuminated” status and Tahuk battle affinity.

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared in the description of the "Tendril's Dance" Aspect faction trait.

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared in the "Protective Spirit" status.

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared in the dialogue of the "Precious Find" Tahuk faction quest.

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared in the “The Disciples” Tahuk faction quest.

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared in the "Welcome Back, Faithful Friend" Last Lords faction quest entry in the Quest Journal.

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared in the “A Greater Harmony” Aspects faction quest.

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared in notifications when failing the “Not of Chorus” Aspects faction quest.

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared in the “The Orator” event.

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared in the tooltip for the Kin of Sheredyn faction trait "Supreme Commandments".

Fixed an issue where a variable was not correctly localized in the “Left Behind” Narrative Event.

Fixed a localization issue affecting the display of the "Numerologist" councilor trait effect.

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared when displaying the effect of the “Haggler” councilor trait.

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared when adding an army as reinforcement in battle.

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared when attempting to add a partner while none were available.

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared in the skill tree of Consortium heroes.

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared when hovering the End Turn button, if a diplomacy-related mandatory action was pending.

Fixed an issue where greeting the Last Lords leader showed unlocalized text.

Fixed an issue where enforcing the "Closing Borders" proposition with the Kin of Sheredyn leader showed unlocalized text. (I guess they didn’t want you to do that.)

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared in the tooltip of damaged or sacked districts.

Improved the explanations in the tooltips of the Observatory.

Improved the explanations about the Auto-save frequency options.

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared in the “A Clean Break” Tahuk Faction Quest.

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared in the “Strangers Call” Aspect Faction Quest.

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared in the “Qan perisai” Notable character.

Fixed an issue where unlocalized text appeared when attempting to attack an enemy settlement. Technical & General Bugs Fixed 96 technical issues. Shoutout to the community for reporting bugs — it's been incredibly helpful!

Fixed incorrect or missing hints related to hero equipment

Fixed the “Heart of Glass” achievement not triggering when a quest point of interest was present in the territory

Fixed multiple technical crashes and issues

Fixed the “Landmark” achievement not unlocking correctly with Natural Wonders



Fixed an issue that occurred when holding down the right mouse button while attacking Menus Fixed an issue where faction names overflowed in certain languages.

Improved the appearance of the lobby for ultrawide screen resolutions.

Ensured that analytics are enabled by default. Steam Deck Fixed an issue where hints about manual battle were displayed during deployment phase and would skip themselves on Steam Deck.

Updated the selector arrow behavior when hovering the Customize and Remove buttons on opponents, to prevent overlap on Steam Deck.

Prevented players from accessing the side and top HUD panels when using the Sacred Flame Tahuk building on Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue where tooltips did not consistently appear in the “Story So Far” section of the Victory Window on Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue where the selector appeared over the loading screen in certain cases on Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue where the population management hint overlapped with the UI on Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue where unrecruited hero attributes could be modified on Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue where item tooltips were not displayed on Steam Deck.

Improved the selection feedback in the top-left hero list within the detailed view on Steam Deck.

Removed a redundant “Go To Dialog” prompt that appeared on items in the “Story So Far” section of the Victory Window on Steam Deck.

Fixed a navigation issue in the radial menu when hovering options on Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue where Russian text overflowed in the load screen on Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue where selecting a district to build failed to focus on the correct tile on Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue where interacting with a Narrative Event pin was not possible on certain tiles on Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue where navigating to the Improvements tab prevented switching to other tabs in certain cases on Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue where pressing Back did not work on the Improvements and Units tabs of the City UI on Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue where navigation from equipment slots to the item list failed when the player had only a few items on Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue where equipment slots disappeared after unequipping an item in specific cases on Steam Deck.

Improved the display of unit rewards from quests and events in dialogues and journal UI on Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue where swapping armies displayed the previous army’s pathfinding on Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue where the radial skill menu selected the wrong skill when hovering on Steam Deck.

Updated the input handling for exception error pop-ups on Steam Deck to ensure smoother navigation.

Fixed an issue where input prompts were misaligned in Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese on Steam Deck.

Added sound effects for AI faction changes in the Lobby on Steam Deck.

Added sound effects for notification management on Steam Deck.

Added sound effects for turn transitions on Steam Deck.

Added sound effects for army panel navigation on Steam Deck.

Added sound effects for HUD panel navigation (both sides and top) on Steam Deck.

Added sound effects for radial menu navigation on Steam Deck.

Added sound effects for enabling tooltip mode on Steam Deck.

Added sound effects for city panel navigation on Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue where the highlighted tile was not centered on the screen in certain cases on Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue where the selector would not show after canceling and reopening the subjugation window in specific cases on Steam Deck.

Unit Rebalance

Details Kin of Sheredyn Legionary unit now has 120 Health, 10 Defense, 35 - 45 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert I, Shield Mastery I. Defender unit now has 140 Health, 10 Defense, 45 - 55 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert II, Shield Mastery I.

Guardian unit now has 160 Health, 10 Defense, 55 - 65 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert II, Shield Mastery II.

Warden unit now has 160 Health, 15 Defense, 40 - 50 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert I, Shield Mastery I, Defensive Aura I.

Custodian unit now has 200 Health, 20 Defense, 45 - 55 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert I, Shield Mastery I, Defensive Aura II.

Sentinel unit now has 120 Health, 5 Defense, 30 - 40 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Aware. Explorer unit now has 160 Health, 10 Defense, 30 - 40 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Aware, Patroller I.

Pathfinder unit now has 200 Health, 15 Defense, 30 - 40 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Aware, Patroller II.

Harrier unit now has 150 Health, 5 Defense, 40 - 50 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Aware, Weakening Strike I.

Harasser unit now has 180 Health, 5 Defense, 50 - 60 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Aware, Weakening Strike II.

Archer unit now has 120 Health, 0 Defense, 40 - 52 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged III, Coordinated Attack I. Heavy Archer unit now has 160 Health, 5 Defense, 40 - 52 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged IV, Coordinated Attack I.

Bowmaster unit now has 200 Health, 10 Defense, 40 - 52 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged V, Coordinated Attack I.

Bloodletter unit now has 140 Health, 0 Defense, 53 - 66 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged IV, Coordinated Attack I, Cruel.

Executor unit now has 160 Health, 0 Defense, 66 - 78 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged III, Coordinated Attack II, Cruel.

Chosen unit now has 160 Health, 10 Defense, 35 - 50 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Righteous Wrath. Architect unit now has 200 Health, 15 Defense, 40 - 55 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Righteous Wrath, Seismic Slash.

Greatsword unit now has 240 Health, 20 Defense, 45 - 60 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Righteous Wrath, Seismic Slash, Protective Oversight.

Firstsword unit now has 280 Health, 25 Defense, 50 - 65 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Righteous Wrath, Seismic Slash, Protective Oversight, Chosen's Wrath.

Herald of the Faith unit now has 170 Health, 15 Defense, 42 - 56 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert II. Clarion unit now has 220 Health, 20 Defense, 42 - 56 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert II, Inspiring Strike I.

Commander unit now has 270 Health, 25 Defense, 42 - 56 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert II, Inspiring Strike II.

Protector unit now has 200 Health, 15 Defense, 55 - 70 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert II, Fearless Charge I.

Champion unit now has 230 Health, 15 Defense, 68 - 82 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert II, Fearless Charge II. Aspects ​Sentry unit now has 120 Health, 5 Defense, 38 - 48 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged III, Steady Blow I. Stinger unit now has 160 Health, 10 Defense, 41 - 51 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged III, Steady Blow I.

Pitiless Stinger unit now has 160 Health, Defense, 54 - 6 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged III, Steady Blow II.

Resistor unit now has 140 Health, 5 Defense, 44 - 54 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged IV, Steady Blow I.

Pitiless Resistor unit now has 200 Health, 15 Defense, 44 - 54 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged V, Steady Blow I.

Envoy unit now has 120 Health, 10 Defense, 30 - 40 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Aware, Destabilizing Defense I. Crawler unit now has 135 Health, 10 Defense, 36 - 48 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills:Aware, Destabilizing Defense I, Patroller I.

Scraper unit now has 150 Health, 10 Defense, 42 - 52 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Aware, Destabilizing Defense I, Patroller II.

Surveyor unit now has 150 Health, 15 Defense, 33 - 43 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Aware, Destabilizing Defense I, Defense Expert I.

Emissary unit now has 180 Health, 20 Defense, 36 - 46 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Aware, Destabilizing Defense II, Defense Expert I. Observer unit now has 160 Health, 10 Defense, 50 - 65 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Heads-Up! I. Peacemaker unit now has 200 Health, 15 Defense, 50 - 65 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Heads-Up! I.

Arbiter unit now has 240 Health, 20 Defense, 50 - 65 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Heads-Up! II.

Guard of the Current unit now has 180 Health, 10 Defense, 60 - 75 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Heads-Up! I, Inspiring Strike I.

Currentwalker unit now has 200 Health, 10 Defense, 70 - 85 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Heads-Up! I, Inspiring Strike II.

​Skyscale unit now has 250 Health, 15 Defense, 55 - 70 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Run Through I. Brightscale unit now has 275 Health, 15 Defense, 65 - 80 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Run Through I.

Scales of Balance unit now has 300 Health, 15 Defense, 75 - 90 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Run Through II.

Shadowscale unit now has 325 Health, 20 Defense, 55 - 70 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Run Through I, Shattering Strike.

Scales of Justice unit now has 400 Health, 25 Defense, 55 - 70 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Run Through I. Necrophages ​Larva unit now has 50 Health, 0 Defense, 25 - 35 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points.

Feeder unit now has 85 Health, 0 Defense, 37 - 47 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Feast on the Dead. Soldier unit now has 135 Health, 0 Defense, 45 - 60 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Feast on the Dead, Coordinated Attack I.

Slicer unit now has 185 Health, 0 Defense, 55 - 70 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Feast on the Dead, Coordinated Attack II.

Behemoth unit now has 300 Health, 20 Defense, 50 - 65 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Wild Swing II, Defensive Plate. Savage Behemoth unit now has 350 Health, 20 Defense, 65 - 80 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Wild Swing II, Defensive Plate, Blood Rush.

Lurking Behemoth unit now has 400 Health, 30 Defense, 50 - 65 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Wild Swing II, Defensive Plate, Shattering Strike. [/p] Necrodrone unit now has 105 Health, 10 Defense, 30 - 40 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Flying. Corpse Hunter unit now has 145 Health, 15 Defense, 35 - 45 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Flying, Patroller I.

Bloodseeker unit now has 185 Health, 20 Defense, 40 - 50 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Flying, Patroller II.

Rusher unit now has 135 Health, 10 Defense, 45 - 55 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Flying, Fearless Charge I.

Hornet unit now has 165 Health, 10 Defense, 55 - 65 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Flying, Fearless Charge II. Spitter unit now has 85 Health, 0 Defense, 37 - 47 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged III. Corrupter unit now has 125 Health, 0 Defense, 47 - 57 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged III, Cruel.

Infestor unit now has 145 Health, 0 Defense, 57 - 67 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged IV, Cruel, Infectious.

Defiler unit now has 185 Health, 10 Defense, 47 - 57 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged IV, Cruel, Inspiring Strike I. Last Lords ​Stalwart unit now has 120 Health, 10 Defense, 35 - 45 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert I, Leeching Strike I. Fallen Knight unit now has 160 Health, 15 Defense, 35 - 45 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert I, Leeching Strike I.

Merciless Knight unit now has 200 Health, 20 Defense, 35 - 45 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert II, Leeching Strike I.

Eldritch Knight unit now has 140 Health, 10 Defense, 45 - 55 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert I, Leeching Strike I, Steady Blow I.

Consul's Guard unit now has 160 Health, 10 Defense, 55 - 65 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert I, Leeching Strike I, Steady Blow II.

Thrall unit now has 120 Health, 10 Defense, 30 - 40 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Aware, Cruel. Scavenger unit now has 150 Health, 15 Defense, 30 - 40 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Aware, Cruel, Patroller I.

Shadow Lord unit now has 180 Health, 20 Defense, 30 - 40 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Aware, Cruel, Patroller II.

Fleetfoot unit now has 140 Health, 10 Defense, 38 - 48 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Aware, Cruel, Coordinated Attack I.

Executioner unit now has 160 Health, 10 Defense, 46 - 56 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Aware, Cruel, Coordinated Attack II.

Palanquin of the Profane unit now has 150 Health, 10 Defense, 45 - 55 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged III, Life from Deat. Venerable Palanquin unit now has 200 Health, 15 Defense, 45 - 55 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged IV, Life from Deat.

Ancient Palanquin unit now has 250 Health, 20 Defense, 45 - 55 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged V, Life from Deat.

Leeching Palanquin unit now has 175 Health, 10 Defense, 50 - 60 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged III, Life from Death, Collateral Damage.

Soulsapping Palanquin unit now has 200 Health, 10 Defense, 55 - 65 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged III, Life from Death, Collateral Damage I.

Dust Lord unit now has 250 Health, 10 Defense, 45 - 60 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Flying, Terror. Blood Master unit now has 300 Health, 20 Defense, 45 - 60 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Flying, Terror.

Blood Tyrant unit now has 350 Health, 30 Defense, 45 - 60 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Flying, Terror I.

Dread Lord unit now has 275 Health, 10 Defense, 60 - 75 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Flying, Terror I, Leeching Strike.

Dread Duke unit now has 300 Health, 10 Defense, 75 - 90 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 4 Movement Points, and the following skills: Flying, Terror I, Leeching Strike II. Tahuk

Initiate unit now has 120 Health, 5 Defense, 30 - 40 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged III, Aware. Apprentice unit now has 150 Health, 8 Defense, 30 - 40 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged III, Aware, Patroller I.

True Guide unit now has 180 Health, 11 Defense, 30 - 40 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged III, Aware, Patroller II.

Vigil Keeper unit now has 135 Health, 5 Defense, 38 - 46 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged III, Aware, Fearless Charge I.

Vigil Master unit now has 150 Health, 5 Defense, 46 - 54 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged III, Aware, Fearless Charge II. Devotee unit now has 130 Health, 10 Defense, 35 - 45 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert I, Incapacitating Strike I. Fanatic unit now has 170 Health, 15 Defense, 35 - 45 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert I, Incapacitating Strike I.

Zealot unit now has 210 Health, 20 Defense, 35 - 45 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert I, Incapacitating Strike II

Illuminator unit now has 150 Health, 10 Defense, 45 - 55 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert I, Incapacitating Strike I, Coordinated Attack I.

Lightbringer unit now has 170 Health, 10 Defense, 55 - 65 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Defense Expert I, Incapacitating Strike I, Coordinated Attack II.

Relic Keeper unit now has 130 Health, 5 Defense, 40 - 50 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged III, Targeting. Holy Protector unit now has 130 Health, 5 Defense, 50 - 60 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged IV, Targeting.

Divine Protector unit now has 130 Health, 5 Defense, 60 - 70 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged V, Targeting.

Holy Smiter unit now has 150 Health, 10 Defense, 40 - 50 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged III, Targeting, Inspiring Strike I.

Divine Smiter unit now has 170 Health, 15 Defense, 40 - 50 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged III, Targeting, Inspiring Strike II.

Wrath Bearer unit now has 200 Health, 10 Defense, 60 - 75 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged IV, Breaching Attack. Magnified Wrath unit now has 230 Health, 10 Defense, 70 - 85 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged IV, Shattering Strike.

Devastating Wrath unit now has : 260 Health, 10 Defense, 80 - 95 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged IV.

Skeptics' Bane unit now has 250 Health, 10 Defense, 60 - 75 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged IV, Breaching Attack, Collateral Damage I.

Fire of the Gods unit now 300 Health, 10 Defense, 60 - 75 Damage, 0% Critical Chance, 3 Movement Points, and the following skills: Ranged IV, Breaching Attack, Collateral Damage II.

Known issues

Wanted to share a couple of issues that will be corrected on the following hotfix (most likely tomorrow?)

Tormented's corruption is counted twice

Tahuk balance to avoid having 4.2k science on turn 84 (thanks for the save GiotisFilopanos)

Do not forget to check the Contest Section as we are about to close the proposition to design the next minor faction with the community!

Vote those ideas you like the most. Next week we will start the voting process, so stay tuned 👀





]If you have read everything until here, Bravo!

Thanks for being with us on this amazing journey 🎉

If you missed the latest State of the Game from Derek, you can check it HERE

See you soon

Your Feedback Matters: Reviews and Community

Thanks for you help on reaching out +1k reviwes on Steam 👏