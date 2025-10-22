We just released a second hotfix for the Revelations Update, this is a cumulative changelog including fixes from yesterday's hotfix.

Changelog

Old savegames can now be deleted again.

Fixed a game blocking issue related to ranged Infested using their active Skills.

Fixed the issue with respecced characters not having talents shown when reaching the next level. The fix requires existing characters to be respecced again to clean their data, after that they will show all Talents when leveling up.

Removed Tutorial pop-up sound.

Improved AI in combat to avoid it getting stuck in certain scenarios.

Removed a minor issues with barks that could cause null references.

Fixed a balancing issue with Infested enemies having a wrong score in calculations.

Fixed some wrong strings in the Conquer Major Quest.

Fixed the Attributes panel not showing an explanation for Vigor's modifiers.

Fixed the Health Bar UI to show large numbers properly

Allies will no longer keep following the player during the second part of the starting tutorial quest.

Fixed a crashing dialogue during a briefing for Major Quests related to defending a settlement.

Traders will have more equipment to sell, but on existing savegames it could take some days for them to refresh their inventory.

Fixed mismatched data on some items to avoid quest-related items spawning around the world.

Fixed an issue with the Join Faction dialogue options still being available after joining.

Fixed the wrong parsing on some quest names.

Fixed an issue with a Major Quest that could be reported as completed multiple times.

Fixed an issue with saving functions being blocked if a savegame is loaded when in combat.

Traders will no longer walk away while the trading panel is open.

Added a "Sell All Junk" button on the trade panel, to quickly get rid of all the common items the current trader can buy.

Items in traders' inventories are now sorted by type.

Fixed a few minor UI issues.