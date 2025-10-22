 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20499682 Edited 22 October 2025 – 17:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Gem System
50 skill gems (one for each active skill)
30 boss gems (general bonuses)
Refine / Extract gems at Gemsmith NPC
Removed skill% bonus from artifacts, replaced with accessory substats

Improvements/Fixes
Rewrite Storage/Trade/Sell/Drop logic (windows for exploits)
Prevent multi login exploit
You can now Favorite / Link to Chat any item
Fixed some summoner stats not carrying over to summons

Balance Changes
Warrior
Whirlwind: 750% > 1000%
Vortex: 500% > 600%

NG Weapons
Further reduced total ATK/MATK value
Axe: Replaced MoveSpd with LeechChance

Other
Magic items (Staff/Book/Mace) can now roll CastSpd/Healing/CostReduction instead of Crit/CritDmg/Health on Hit
Fungi Card: Lv5 > Lv3 Heal
Eternal Set: Removed Lv5 Resurrection

