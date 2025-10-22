Gem System

50 skill gems (one for each active skill)

30 boss gems (general bonuses)

Refine / Extract gems at Gemsmith NPC

Removed skill% bonus from artifacts, replaced with accessory substats



Improvements/Fixes

Rewrite Storage/Trade/Sell/Drop logic (windows for exploits)

Prevent multi login exploit

You can now Favorite / Link to Chat any item

Fixed some summoner stats not carrying over to summons



Balance Changes

Warrior

Whirlwind: 750% > 1000%

Vortex: 500% > 600%



NG Weapons

Further reduced total ATK/MATK value

Axe: Replaced MoveSpd with LeechChance



Other

Magic items (Staff/Book/Mace) can now roll CastSpd/Healing/CostReduction instead of Crit/CritDmg/Health on Hit

Fungi Card: Lv5 > Lv3 Heal

Eternal Set: Removed Lv5 Resurrection