22 October 2025 Build 20499545 Edited 22 October 2025 – 17:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Requiem 2.0.0.10

  • Removed trinket achievement and trinkets menu in Catto Boi - Requiem, as trinkets were never implemented in the first place (oops!).

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3955551
