October Update is Live Today! 🎃

It's 👻 spooky season 👻 and what better way to celebrate than with our October monthly game updates!

In case you missed our first devlog post, here is an overview of what's included in this patch:

Key rebinding ⌨️

Cosmetic (deko) re:runs plus a bunch of fun Halloween dekos! 🎃

Networking updates 🛜

Full patch notes are available at the bottom of this post.

Additionally, Starlight Re:Volver is on sale for 25% off for a total price of $9.74 until 10/27, 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET!

We can't wait to see all our Divers rock their new Halloween dekos in NIM! See you there~

10/22/25 Patch Notes

Unity Version

Updated the Unity Engine version to prevent a security flaw with the previous version we were on Please let us know if there are any bugs or issues you run into!



NIM

Fall Photo Op Added a fall themed cutout photo area in the park Grab your favorite ghosts and ghouls and snap away

Cosmetics Added a spooky batch of Halloween Dekos to Counterweight and Bowline Added Re:work Getups to Counterweight Added variants of our swimsuit Getups to Bowline Added “Flower Power” Kira Getup to Bowline

Change Character Added an option to change characters in the ESC menu

NPCs Most shopkeepers now have voice over when interacting with them, this includes Clover + Atlas stickers Frankie and Linyan are now always around! Work life balance begone! Pawdos now come in different colors. Find your favorite fuzzy friend! NIM’s birds are all dressed up for Halloween! Added “Ghost Vivi” to Vivi Sticker Pack 1 at Clover’s



So Mi

Matchmaking Improvements have been made with our networking Desync / rubberbanding should be less frequent “Bad states” should clear themselves after room transitioning

NO-GO No-go’s loot drops have been updated

Damage Reduction Changed damage reduction to stack multiplicatively rather than additively



UI

Rebinding Players can now bind controls to different inputs on Mouse and Keyboard AND Gamepad! Have fun finding what control scheme feels best for you! Be careful that this is a NEW feature that could potentially get you into a weird state if you bind controls to multiple inputs and vice versa. There is a reset all button in case things go awry

Thread Select Screen We have a new thread select screen that should be easier to utilize Toggling Party Fill OFF will have you be able to pick the specific biome and difficulty you and your party will go into Toggling Party Fill ON will allow you to matchmake for multiple threads and difficulties

Thread Report Quality Updates Added a voting option to Return to NIM or Dive Again! Divers can hop straight back into the thread without needing to return to NIM Parties should now stay grouped with one another after Thread End

Cursor Scaling Added a cursor size option in the settings menu

Gamepad Removed hold to bind functionality due to confusing edge cases with Cancel Button Pop Pop Bunny can now be played with a controller Action Wheel functions on gamepad



Bug Fixes