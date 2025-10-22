 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20499488 Edited 22 October 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

October Update is Live Today! 🎃

It's 👻 spooky season 👻 and what better way to celebrate than with our October monthly game updates!

In case you missed our first devlog post, here is an overview of what's included in this patch:

  • Key rebinding ⌨️

  • Cosmetic (deko) re:runs plus a bunch of fun Halloween dekos! 🎃

  • Networking updates 🛜

Full patch notes are available at the bottom of this post.

Additionally, Starlight Re:Volver is on sale for 25% off for a total price of $9.74 until 10/27, 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET!

We can't wait to see all our Divers rock their new Halloween dekos in NIM! See you there~

10/22/25 Patch Notes

Unity Version

  • Updated the Unity Engine version to prevent a security flaw with the previous version we were on

    • Please let us know if there are any bugs or issues you run into!

NIM

  • Fall Photo Op

    • Added a fall themed cutout photo area in the park

    • Grab your favorite ghosts and ghouls and snap away

  • Cosmetics

    • Added a spooky batch of Halloween Dekos to Counterweight and Bowline

    • Added Re:work Getups to Counterweight

    • Added variants of our swimsuit Getups to Bowline

    • Added “Flower Power” Kira Getup to Bowline

  • Change Character

    • Added an option to change characters in the ESC menu

  • NPCs

    • Most shopkeepers now have voice over when interacting with them, this includes Clover + Atlas stickers

    • Frankie and Linyan are now always around! Work life balance begone!

    • Pawdos now come in different colors. Find your favorite fuzzy friend!

    • NIM’s birds are all dressed up for Halloween!

    • Added “Ghost Vivi” to Vivi Sticker Pack 1 at Clover’s

So Mi

  • Matchmaking

    • Improvements have been made with our networking

    • Desync / rubberbanding should be less frequent

    • “Bad states” should clear themselves after room transitioning

  • NO-GO

    • No-go’s loot drops have been updated

  • Damage Reduction

    • Changed damage reduction to stack multiplicatively rather than additively

UI

  • Rebinding

    • Players can now bind controls to different inputs on Mouse and Keyboard AND Gamepad! Have fun finding what control scheme feels best for you!

    • Be careful that this is a NEW feature that could potentially get you into a weird state if you bind controls to multiple inputs and vice versa.

    • There is a reset all button in case things go awry

  • Thread Select Screen

    • We have a new thread select screen that should be easier to utilize

    • Toggling Party Fill OFF will have you be able to pick the specific biome and difficulty you and your party will go into

    • Toggling Party Fill ON will allow you to matchmake for multiple threads and difficulties

  • Thread Report Quality Updates

    • Added a voting option to Return to NIM or Dive Again! Divers can hop straight back into the thread without needing to return to NIM

    • Parties should now stay grouped with one another after Thread End

  • Cursor Scaling

    • Added a cursor size option in the settings menu

  • Gamepad

    • Removed hold to bind functionality due to confusing edge cases with Cancel Button

    • Pop Pop Bunny can now be played with a controller

    • Action Wheel functions on gamepad

Bug Fixes

  • NIM

    • Fixed a bug where memory fragment rewards can be earned each time on log in

  • So Mi

    • Players should no longer see chat messages whilst in the tutorial

    • Fixed an exploit where certain passive powers could persist on characters if they were swapped

  • UI

    • Fixed an issue where chat would scroll back up to previous messages

    • Fixed an issue where area banners would display wrong information

    • Fixed a bug where Queen of Swords was not showing her Codex entry

    • Fixed an issue where some items were incorrectly categorized between NIM / So Mi

    • Fixed some navigation issues with scroll bars

    • Fixed an issue where character icons were not appearing next to their respective dekos

    • Removed area countdown in Solo Play

    • Added secret rarity to fishing bar UI

    • Removed toast notifications in the tutorial

  • Gamepad

    • Fixed an issue where players could not select “Surface to NIM” on Gamepad

    • Fishing lure screen should now be navigable with gamepad

  • Characters

    • Fixed a bug where Vivi’s “Violet to Black” was healing enemies

    • Fixed an issue where character’s stool emotes would vanish

    • Revived players are restored with max mana

  • Trinkets/Charms/Talismans

    • Fixed a bug where Bon Bon’s Keychain was not healing players at certain levels

  • Audio

    • Fixed an issue where Vivi stickers could be heard from anywhere (scary)

    • Added sfx to party pack stickers

  • Art

    • Several improvements have been made towards outlines, shadows, shaders, and character models

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3201011
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3201012
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3201013
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link