October Update is Live Today! 🎃
It's 👻 spooky season 👻 and what better way to celebrate than with our October monthly game updates!
In case you missed our first devlog post, here is an overview of what's included in this patch:
Key rebinding ⌨️
Cosmetic (deko) re:runs plus a bunch of fun Halloween dekos! 🎃
Networking updates
Full patch notes are available at the bottom of this post.
Additionally, Starlight Re:Volver is on sale for 25% off for a total price of $9.74 until 10/27, 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET!
We can't wait to see all our Divers rock their new Halloween dekos in NIM! See you there~
10/22/25 Patch Notes
Unity Version
Updated the Unity Engine version to prevent a security flaw with the previous version we were on
Please let us know if there are any bugs or issues you run into!
NIM
Fall Photo Op
Added a fall themed cutout photo area in the park
Grab your favorite ghosts and ghouls and snap away
Cosmetics
Added a spooky batch of Halloween Dekos to Counterweight and Bowline
Added Re:work Getups to Counterweight
Added variants of our swimsuit Getups to Bowline
Added “Flower Power” Kira Getup to Bowline
Change Character
Added an option to change characters in the ESC menu
NPCs
Most shopkeepers now have voice over when interacting with them, this includes Clover + Atlas stickers
Frankie and Linyan are now always around! Work life balance begone!
Pawdos now come in different colors. Find your favorite fuzzy friend!
NIM’s birds are all dressed up for Halloween!
Added “Ghost Vivi” to Vivi Sticker Pack 1 at Clover’s
So Mi
Matchmaking
Improvements have been made with our networking
Desync / rubberbanding should be less frequent
“Bad states” should clear themselves after room transitioning
NO-GO
No-go’s loot drops have been updated
Damage Reduction
Changed damage reduction to stack multiplicatively rather than additively
UI
Rebinding
Players can now bind controls to different inputs on Mouse and Keyboard AND Gamepad! Have fun finding what control scheme feels best for you!
Be careful that this is a NEW feature that could potentially get you into a weird state if you bind controls to multiple inputs and vice versa.
There is a reset all button in case things go awry
Thread Select Screen
We have a new thread select screen that should be easier to utilize
Toggling Party Fill OFF will have you be able to pick the specific biome and difficulty you and your party will go into
Toggling Party Fill ON will allow you to matchmake for multiple threads and difficulties
Thread Report Quality Updates
Added a voting option to Return to NIM or Dive Again! Divers can hop straight back into the thread without needing to return to NIM
Parties should now stay grouped with one another after Thread End
Cursor Scaling
Added a cursor size option in the settings menu
Gamepad
Removed hold to bind functionality due to confusing edge cases with Cancel Button
Pop Pop Bunny can now be played with a controller
Action Wheel functions on gamepad
Bug Fixes
NIM
Fixed a bug where memory fragment rewards can be earned each time on log in
So Mi
Players should no longer see chat messages whilst in the tutorial
Fixed an exploit where certain passive powers could persist on characters if they were swapped
UI
Fixed an issue where chat would scroll back up to previous messages
Fixed an issue where area banners would display wrong information
Fixed a bug where Queen of Swords was not showing her Codex entry
Fixed an issue where some items were incorrectly categorized between NIM / So Mi
Fixed some navigation issues with scroll bars
Fixed an issue where character icons were not appearing next to their respective dekos
Removed area countdown in Solo Play
Added secret rarity to fishing bar UI
Removed toast notifications in the tutorial
Gamepad
Fixed an issue where players could not select “Surface to NIM” on Gamepad
Fishing lure screen should now be navigable with gamepad
Characters
Fixed a bug where Vivi’s “Violet to Black” was healing enemies
Fixed an issue where character’s stool emotes would vanish
Revived players are restored with max mana
Trinkets/Charms/Talismans
Fixed a bug where Bon Bon’s Keychain was not healing players at certain levels
Audio
Fixed an issue where Vivi stickers could be heard from anywhere (scary)
Added sfx to party pack stickers
Art
Several improvements have been made towards outlines, shadows, shaders, and character models
