Fixes
- Fixed missing pixel on clothing
- Fixed clothing display not using the correct shader
- Fixed some text formatting in the building upgrade menus
- Fixed reforge anvils saying certain reforges were locked when first unlocked
Additions
- Added new hats for Halloween
- Bat Wings Hat
- Witch Hat
- Killer Mask
- Pumpkin Head
Changes
- Removed gem slots for combat and misc gems as combat is no longer a planned feature
- Some minor clean up in the code
- Removed combat stats as these are no longer planned for use
- Fully removed combat / defence stat displays, no longer just hidden
- Added recommended hair colours to the colour selector
- Added a button to revert hat colours to their "intended" colour variations
- Blast Pickaxe: Mining Spread 150->100
- Updated version number on the main menu
Changed files in this update