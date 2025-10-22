Fixes

- Fixed missing pixel on clothing

- Fixed clothing display not using the correct shader

- Fixed some text formatting in the building upgrade menus

- Fixed reforge anvils saying certain reforges were locked when first unlocked

Additions

- Added new hats for Halloween

- Bat Wings Hat

- Witch Hat

- Killer Mask

- Pumpkin Head

Changes

- Removed gem slots for combat and misc gems as combat is no longer a planned feature

- Some minor clean up in the code

- Removed combat stats as these are no longer planned for use

- Fully removed combat / defence stat displays, no longer just hidden

- Added recommended hair colours to the colour selector

- Added a button to revert hat colours to their "intended" colour variations

- Blast Pickaxe: Mining Spread 150->100

- Updated version number on the main menu