Let the games begin!
It's been a long journey, but this is just the start!
Roles
Roles Menu
You can now use Z and X to scroll through roles.
Baby Dragon
No longer meets with other Dragons.
Now grows up and becomes a dragon of their choice if they survive an elimination vote.
Clairvoyant
Now learns which players are targeting a player during the night.
Cow
Now wins if they die during the day, instead of only by elimination vote.
Now only kills players if they die during the day.
Cult Leader
Now converts cult members to lesser evil.
Ember Archer
Now only gains 1 arrow per night, up to a max of 3.
Attacks restructured to:
1 Arrow ignites your target.
2 Arrows ignites your target and their neighbours.
3 Arrows strikes your target with an unstoppable attack.
Ember Wolf
Latent Heat resource removed
Can now ignite a player each night.
Now ignites both of their neighbours on death.
Fire Mage
Pyroblast is now a regular attack instead of unstoppable.
Frost Wolf
Removed ability to deny role reveals.
Added new passive causing them and their neighbours to be frail.
Grave Digger
No longer retains Strong bones passive after assuming a player's role.
Juggernaut
No longer has a single charge of permanent defense.
Now kills a player on death.
No longer protects his target.
Magus
No longer redirects attacks to neighbours.
Now redirects attacks back to the player that attacked his target.
Pack Wolf
No longer causes the Werewolf Attack to become unstoppable if it was unsuccessful.
Now has a single once per game attack.
Prophet
Must once again share their prophecy with the town after announcements.
Psychopath
Is now Evil Elimination
No longer has permanent defense.
No longer removes their obsession target if they reach 5 rage.
Can now spend 1 rate to attack a player.
Ringmaster
No longer dies if their target rolls a 6.
Serial Killer
Removed Body Count resource
Treant
Root now causes their targets to miss even on themselves.