 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20499391 Edited 22 October 2025 – 17:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Let the games begin!

It's been a long journey, but this is just the start!

Roles

Roles Menu

  • You can now use Z and X to scroll through roles.

Baby Dragon

  • No longer meets with other Dragons.

  • Now grows up and becomes a dragon of their choice if they survive an elimination vote.

Clairvoyant

  • Now learns which players are targeting a player during the night.

Cow

  • Now wins if they die during the day, instead of only by elimination vote.

  • Now only kills players if they die during the day.

Cult Leader

  • Now converts cult members to lesser evil.

Ember Archer

  • Now only gains 1 arrow per night, up to a max of 3.

  • Attacks restructured to:

    • 1 Arrow ignites your target.

    • 2 Arrows ignites your target and their neighbours.

    • 3 Arrows strikes your target with an unstoppable attack.

Ember Wolf

  • Latent Heat resource removed

  • Can now ignite a player each night.

  • Now ignites both of their neighbours on death.

Fire Mage

  • Pyroblast is now a regular attack instead of unstoppable.

Frost Wolf

  • Removed ability to deny role reveals.

  • Added new passive causing them and their neighbours to be frail.

Grave Digger

  • No longer retains Strong bones passive after assuming a player's role.

Juggernaut

  • No longer has a single charge of permanent defense.

  • Now kills a player on death.

  • No longer protects his target.

Magus

  • No longer redirects attacks to neighbours.

  • Now redirects attacks back to the player that attacked his target.

Pack Wolf

  • No longer causes the Werewolf Attack to become unstoppable if it was unsuccessful.

  • Now has a single once per game attack.

Prophet

  • Must once again share their prophecy with the town after announcements.

Psychopath

  • Is now Evil Elimination

  • No longer has permanent defense.

  • No longer removes their obsession target if they reach 5 rage.

  • Can now spend 1 rate to attack a player.

Ringmaster

  • No longer dies if their target rolls a 6.

Serial Killer

  • Removed Body Count resource

Treant

  • Root now causes their targets to miss even on themselves.

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link