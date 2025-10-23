Hey everyone!

Our newest update just dropped and this time, we’re leaving the US… 🛫



Say bonjour to Paris!



This update introduces two brand-new Paris maps, each with their own interior environments, plus two new alien types in the exterior zones. We also made some smaller tweaks and fixes to improve your overall experience.



We really hope you’ll love exploring these new maps as much as we loved making them !



🧠 This is our first step outside of the US… so if it’s something you enjoy, we’d love to keep going! As I previously said, if you got ideas for other cities, drop them in comment, we’re all ears 👀



Enjoy & bonne chance out there!

The KAFI Team 💛