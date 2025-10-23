The hierarchy of power has changed in JETRUNNER...
Or it might. Depending on how this test goes.
We've just published a new build to the testing branch with a number of controversial gameplay changes, and we want YOUR input on them before we decide where to go.
How to test?
You need to switch to the testing branch here on Steam:
Right click JETRUNNER in your library
⮕ Properties... ⮕ Betas tab ⮕ Select testing
Give feedback
Join our Discord server if you want to contribute on the matter and provide feedback, or if you just want to be a part of our awesome community!
Changes
Jet Leap
Horizontal speed is now maintained, just like dashing
Vertical thrust is now max of 1200 or vertical velocity + 200
Jet Slam
Increased minimum boost from 200 to 400
Removed reflection dampening
You can now dash while jet slamming
Jet Hook
No longer slows you down
Jet Mills
Speed increased from 500 to 650
Movement
Walk speed increased from 600 to 750
Wall run acceleration increased from 512 to 2048
You can now dash while wall running
