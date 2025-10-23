 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20499356 Edited 23 October 2025 – 16:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

The hierarchy of power has changed in JETRUNNER...

Or it might. Depending on how this test goes.

We've just published a new build to the testing branch with a number of controversial gameplay changes, and we want YOUR input on them before we decide where to go.

How to test?

You need to switch to the testing branch here on Steam:

  • Right click JETRUNNER in your library

  • ⮕ Properties... ⮕ Betas tab ⮕ Select testing

Give feedback

Join our Discord server if you want to contribute on the matter and provide feedback, or if you just want to be a part of our awesome community!

Changes

  • Jet Leap

    • Horizontal speed is now maintained, just like dashing

    • Vertical thrust is now max of 1200 or vertical velocity + 200

  • Jet Slam

    • Increased minimum boost from 200 to 400

    • Removed reflection dampening

    • You can now dash while jet slamming

  • Jet Hook

    • No longer slows you down

  • Jet Mills

    • Speed increased from 500 to 650

  • Movement

    • Walk speed increased from 600 to 750

    • Wall run acceleration increased from 512 to 2048

    • You can now dash while wall running

Changed depots in testing branch

View more data in app history for build 20499356
Depot 2865671
DLC 2867870 Depot 2867870
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link