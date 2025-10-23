This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The hierarchy of power has changed in JETRUNNER...

Or it might. Depending on how this test goes.

We've just published a new build to the testing branch with a number of controversial gameplay changes, and we want YOUR input on them before we decide where to go.

How to test?

You need to switch to the testing branch here on Steam:

Right click JETRUNNER in your library

⮕ Properties... ⮕ Betas tab ⮕ Select testing

Give feedback

Changes