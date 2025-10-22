 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20499285
Update notes via Steam Community

・The game no longer pauses when the application loses focus (e.g., switching to a web browser).

・Adjusted enemy character sizes to better reflect their perceived strength.

・Replaced the default Unity splash with the NINDO logo at startup.

・Fixed an issue where the background music played at game startup was playing at 20% of the default value, ignoring the value saved in the settings file.

・Fixed an issue where the parameters on the settings screen during battle were not referencing the contents of the saved file.

・Increased the tooltip display size.　(The Seal description is long, so we will continue to improve it.)

・The power of strong enemies and bosses has been increased. In the current version, enemy behavior is simple, so the damage has been increased.

Changed files in this update

