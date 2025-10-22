After all this time, welcome to this new big Update of Ink.!

Thank you for your patience and for all the players who never stopped playing and testing the game.

With the Builder you'll be able to create countless new sinergies between cards of your choosing

new special page: The Builder! (with a new NPC)

added many new base sinergies between cards

enemies in blue pages now drop luminescent fragments on death

new vignette effect to fit chapter's theme

added a VFX when a status effect is being applied on players

game's icon has been changed

using the Amulet can now generate Coupons, Candles and Present boxes

end game results has been upgraded with new stuff and game stats

added the jackpot chest (big prizes awaits you!)

added icons near texts in options menu

continue-preview added to main menu if a saved game exists (does not work with games saved before this update)

main menu design got slightly updated

improved timing on some intro clip frames + added final missing frame

minions can be improved with cards powers

powered minion now have a little crown on their head

ink drops no longer get attracted to players if inside an elevator

card synergy-stars are now shown when choosing a card and an owned card has some synergy with the card being chosen

dealer and barter's cards now show synergy-stars with cards in your collection

max health modifications are now shown in the effects page when viewing the inventory

shops can now sell multiple objects in addition to normal goodies

when taking a cursed paper the blessing/curse will show fullscreen with the classic blessing message

improved effect when opening a present box

added blur effect behind the end game score note

increased swipe speed when viewing effects page with a controller

inventory scroll views are now scrollable using mouse wheel

if taking explosive damage while having the card "dynamite" a shield effect will play when damage is prevented

if a player is invincible a shield effect will play when damage is prevented

added a small bounce to textboxes when pressing the skip key

added drastic smoke FX to all explosions to enhance the effect

bubble's boomerang effect has been improved

UI visibility has been improved when global obscurity is active

obscurity effect performance has been doubled

explosion's light now reflects correctly on objects