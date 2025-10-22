 Skip to content
Major 22 October 2025 Build 20499236
After all this time, welcome to this new big Update of Ink.!
Thank you for your patience and for all the players who never stopped playing and testing the game.

NEW GAMEPLAY FEATURE

  • new special page: The Builder! (with a new NPC)

    With the Builder you'll be able to create countless new sinergies between cards of your choosing

CARDS AND OBJECTS UPDATE

  • new objects: Lunar pendant, Pillow, Snail shell, Pin, Crystal swan, Stars powder, Glove box, Panic button, Magic potion, Explorer's hat, Paper plane, Carnival trumpet, Sponge, Wrench, Cursed skull

  • new TIER 1 cards: Rubber Band, Demolition, Paper Cutter, Knife

  • new TIER 2 cards: Diploma, Padlock, Secret Diary, Half Moon

  • new TIER 3 cards: Fork

  • new TIER 4 cards: Carpet

  • new Obscure cards: Electrical Plug, Abacus, Golden Gauntlet, Inkwell, Full Moon, Moon Eclipse

  • added many new base sinergies between cards

NEW

  • continue-preview added to main menu if a saved game exists (does not work with games saved before this update)

  • added icons near texts in options menu

  • added a new curse: temporary hardmode

  • added the jackpot chest (big prizes awaits you!)

  • end game results has been upgraded with new stuff and game stats

  • using the Amulet can now generate Coupons, Candles and Present boxes

  • game's icon has been changed

  • added a VFX when a status effect is being applied on players

  • new vignette effect to fit chapter's theme

  • enemies in blue pages now drop luminescent fragments on death

IMPROVEMENTS

  • main menu design got slightly updated

  • improved timing on some intro clip frames + added final missing frame

  • minions can be improved with cards powers

  • powered minion now have a little crown on their head

  • ink drops no longer get attracted to players if inside an elevator

  • card synergy-stars are now shown when choosing a card and an owned card has some synergy with the card being chosen

  • dealer and barter's cards now show synergy-stars with cards in your collection

  • max health modifications are now shown in the effects page when viewing the inventory

  • shops can now sell multiple objects in addition to normal goodies

  • when taking a cursed paper the blessing/curse will show fullscreen with the classic blessing message

  • improved effect when opening a present box

  • added blur effect behind the end game score note

  • increased swipe speed when viewing effects page with a controller

  • inventory scroll views are now scrollable using mouse wheel

  • if taking explosive damage while having the card "dynamite" a shield effect will play when damage is prevented

  • if a player is invincible a shield effect will play when damage is prevented

  • added a small bounce to textboxes when pressing the skip key

  • added drastic smoke FX to all explosions to enhance the effect

  • bubble's boomerang effect has been improved

  • UI visibility has been improved when global obscurity is active

  • obscurity effect performance has been doubled

  • explosion's light now reflects correctly on objects

  • added a new effect when obtaining a card through the Barter

CHANGES

  • buying an obscure card while having a Purity Gem prevent the curse instead of converting it into a blessing

  • subtle rebalance of some objects and cards rarity

  • amount of pages in each chapter has been modified

  • black door sprite has been changed

  • death screen page layout has been changed

  • the "consume object" action now requires holding the button to apply to prevent missclicking (gamepad only)

  • "flimsy bottles" (obscure card) has been removed from the temporary cards pool

FIXES

  • fixed very rare occasion where safe code was generated on top-left corner in very object-dense pages

  • fixed scissors damage output being wrong

  • fixed keys not showing when near a locked door

  • pink keys are now seeded when unlocking doors

  • fixed damage output of sawblades with luminescent fragments

  • shop's discounts blessing now should not appear if a shop isn't available in the chapter

  • fixed occasions when shown damage values were flickery

  • fixed crash on controller disconnection while interacting with an NPC

  • fixed crash when closing application when a shockwave was on screen

  • removed the possibility to being able to consume the Lantern, its effect is always active

  • fixed old labeling for "gem of fortune" mentioning books instead of chapters

  • fixed an issue where getting a temporary card could remove other cards of the same type and level when leaving a page

  • fixed card Joker not giving random status to enemies on page start

Changed files in this update

