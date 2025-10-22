After all this time, welcome to this new big Update of Ink.!
Thank you for your patience and for all the players who never stopped playing and testing the game.
NEW GAMEPLAY FEATURE
new special page: The Builder! (with a new NPC)
With the Builder you'll be able to create countless new sinergies between cards of your choosing
CARDS AND OBJECTS UPDATE
new objects: Lunar pendant, Pillow, Snail shell, Pin, Crystal swan, Stars powder, Glove box, Panic button, Magic potion, Explorer's hat, Paper plane, Carnival trumpet, Sponge, Wrench, Cursed skull
new TIER 1 cards: Rubber Band, Demolition, Paper Cutter, Knife
new TIER 2 cards: Diploma, Padlock, Secret Diary, Half Moon
new TIER 3 cards: Fork
new TIER 4 cards: Carpet
new Obscure cards: Electrical Plug, Abacus, Golden Gauntlet, Inkwell, Full Moon, Moon Eclipse
added many new base sinergies between cards
NEW
continue-preview added to main menu if a saved game exists (does not work with games saved before this update)
added icons near texts in options menu
added a new curse: temporary hardmode
added the jackpot chest (big prizes awaits you!)
end game results has been upgraded with new stuff and game stats
using the Amulet can now generate Coupons, Candles and Present boxes
game's icon has been changed
added a VFX when a status effect is being applied on players
new vignette effect to fit chapter's theme
enemies in blue pages now drop luminescent fragments on death
IMPROVEMENTS
main menu design got slightly updated
improved timing on some intro clip frames + added final missing frame
minions can be improved with cards powers
powered minion now have a little crown on their head
ink drops no longer get attracted to players if inside an elevator
card synergy-stars are now shown when choosing a card and an owned card has some synergy with the card being chosen
dealer and barter's cards now show synergy-stars with cards in your collection
max health modifications are now shown in the effects page when viewing the inventory
shops can now sell multiple objects in addition to normal goodies
when taking a cursed paper the blessing/curse will show fullscreen with the classic blessing message
improved effect when opening a present box
added blur effect behind the end game score note
increased swipe speed when viewing effects page with a controller
inventory scroll views are now scrollable using mouse wheel
if taking explosive damage while having the card "dynamite" a shield effect will play when damage is prevented
if a player is invincible a shield effect will play when damage is prevented
added a small bounce to textboxes when pressing the skip key
added drastic smoke FX to all explosions to enhance the effect
bubble's boomerang effect has been improved
UI visibility has been improved when global obscurity is active
obscurity effect performance has been doubled
explosion's light now reflects correctly on objects
added a new effect when obtaining a card through the Barter
CHANGES
buying an obscure card while having a Purity Gem prevent the curse instead of converting it into a blessing
subtle rebalance of some objects and cards rarity
amount of pages in each chapter has been modified
black door sprite has been changed
death screen page layout has been changed
the "consume object" action now requires holding the button to apply to prevent missclicking (gamepad only)
"flimsy bottles" (obscure card) has been removed from the temporary cards pool
FIXES
fixed very rare occasion where safe code was generated on top-left corner in very object-dense pages
fixed scissors damage output being wrong
fixed keys not showing when near a locked door
pink keys are now seeded when unlocking doors
fixed damage output of sawblades with luminescent fragments
shop's discounts blessing now should not appear if a shop isn't available in the chapter
fixed occasions when shown damage values were flickery
fixed crash on controller disconnection while interacting with an NPC
fixed crash when closing application when a shockwave was on screen
removed the possibility to being able to consume the Lantern, its effect is always active
fixed old labeling for "gem of fortune" mentioning books instead of chapters
fixed an issue where getting a temporary card could remove other cards of the same type and level when leaving a page
fixed card Joker not giving random status to enemies on page start
