22 October 2025 Build 20499228 Edited 22 October 2025 – 16:32:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sorry for the delay.

Partly, due to limited income from this game, I've been working a part-time job for the past two months to support my family. This has led to some delays. Future updates will be more frequent.

Partly, to support controllers, many control methods have undergone significant changes and rewrites, which is quite a bit of work. Currently, we support Xbox controllers, and theoretically, other controllers should be supported as well.

If you have any questions, please leave a message on the forum.

Update Details

  • Xbox controller support.

