Greetings Officer!

In this new season, we are introducing new equipment, weapon packages and knives for the frontline Officers. We are shaking things up for Covert Vanguard and Berserker battlesuits as well by updating their abilities. You'll be able to experience new weapon and equipment animations as well! With the balance changes, we hope this new season will introduce more tactics and strategy for Officers and Commanders.



Full patch notes below!



[New Content]

Added GSF & AXR Knives. Knives will take the Secondary inventory slot

Added Explosive Pack. Explosive Pack can only be used on enemy Structures and Vehicles

Added Automatic Capture Tool (ACT). ACT can only be used on Capture Terminals

Added 4 new Weapon Packages for Gauntlet CPC and MASER

Added T3 tech for AXR Stealth (Minimap Disruption) & GSF Commando (Emergency Repairs)

Added 6 new Cosmetic Packs and Victory Poses

[Balance Changes]

AXR Pioneer

Locus Core Locus Core movement speed increased by 20% Scout Shield from Locus Core is now 300 Demolisher Barrage Range from Locus Core increased by 20% Locus Core visibility increased by 70 meters Specialist assigned to Locus Core will actively roll away and spawn a decoy when targeted by enemy units Locus Core now gets directional vision (similar to Sigma Tank)

Disruptor Turret Ability change from Tactical Missile to Maelstrom Missile Maelstrom Missile on impact will generate an EMP effect and slow down infantry units in an area

Upgraded Omicron damage increased from 900 to 1,200

Upgraded Omicron Splash damage increased from 700 to 900

Upgraded Crawler ammo count increased from 80 to 100

AXR Stealth

Radar Jammer Ability has been moved from Commander Ability role to the Phantom Drone

GSF Commando

Nero Support Crew Drop Squad drop reduced from 2 squads to 1 squad. Ability cost reduced from 5,100 Credits | 0 Energy | 1,600 Supplies to 2,800 Credits | 0 Energy | 800 Supplies

Removed Point Defense Smokescreen Tech

AXR

Rook Ironguard Autocannon will now automatically deploy when encountering multiple units

AXR Drones will not interact with Vehicle physics

GSF

Guardian Trooper default weapon switched from Railgun to High Explosive Cannon Guardian Trooper will now fire a special piercing projectile against Ironguards that can penetrate through multiple Infantry units. Special projectile will stop when hit against Vehicles and Structures



[ General Changes ]

Control Point Capture Terminals can only be accessed from the front panel

Improved Controller support for FPS game mode Developer Note: Eximius is best played with Mouse & Keyboard. There are no current plans to support Eximius to be fully playable with a Controller



[ VFX ]

Added new Dissolve VFX. Dissolve VFX will apply on units killed by Energy Weapons

[Weapons Changes ]

Bullshark Shotgun can now be reloaded per shell

Shockwave Gun Overcharge Package will now knockback enemy infantry units

ATR Rifle and packages damage type are changed from Energy to Fire

[ Animation ]

New First-Person Animation for most Weapons & Equipment

Added a new Low Cover Crouch Fire for AI Infantry Units. This new animation should help improve survivability for AI Infantry units in cover

[ Battlesuit Updates ]

Berserker Berserker Shock Gauntlet is now a Secondary Weapon. On equip, Berserker has access to the Ground Pound passive ability Changed Berserker Passive Ability from Regeneration to Ground Pound. Ground Pound will trigger after the Berserker has landed from a fall Slightly reduced Berserker melee effectiveness against Infantry and Shield Slightly increased Berserker melee effectiveness against Vehicles and Structures Slightly increased Berserker knockback strength

Covert Vanguard Covert Pulse Scanner is now an Equipment Covert Blade is now a Secondary Weapon. On equip, Covert Vanguard has access to the Execute passive ability Added new Disguise Ability. Covert Vanguard can disguise as any Enemy Infantry Units



[Skirmish AI]

Skirmish AI now supports GSF Commando & AXR Pioneer Division

Skirmish AI will now try to preserve Vehicles that are at low Health

[ Performance ]

For this update, we took advantage of certain improvements from the Unreal Engine 5.5 version. Players should have a smoother gameplay experience compared to Season 4

Added scalability options for Foliage

[Bug Fixes]