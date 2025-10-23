We want to thank everyone for your patience, and today we’d like to share the first hotfix that we’re ready to roll out. We have focused on what we’ve determined to be the issue affecting the most players, and will continue to work on bugs, general feedback, and performance issues.

We’d also like to remind people that it’s normal to have a longer boot time after an update. Please be aware that it might take a little longer to launch the game the first time after the update, but this should be resolved after the first time you launch the updated game.

If you’re still experiencing bugs, please use the bug report form to let us know issues we need to prioritise. If you have problems related to the launcher, pre-order codes, or blood points, please contact the Paradox Support .

Patch log:

Fixed issue with title screen freeze.

We’d also like to share a few tips and tricks that we’ve noticed might help a few players:

Try to use telekinesis if an object is blocking your way.

Make sure to try Fabien's skills on people/objects

If you are out of blood, look around for potions. There are always some around!

If the elevator does not work, look for a vent with your heightened senses.

Don’t miss out on admiring pictures with heightened senses and touch them.

If you’re still looking for more guidance, we recommend watching our Deep Dives !



