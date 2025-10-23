Hi Survivors!

This update packs a ton of new stuff and improvements for Survival Machine! I hope you’ll enjoy the new content and the changes we’ve made to Survival Machine! We’ve put a lot of work into this patch, and the game has evolved in a big way. Our focus was on improving the first hour of gameplay to make sure your first experience with the game is as positive as possible!

Another highly requested addition was the automated turrets, and of course — our very first boss fight: Zombiestein and his airborne fortress, Zombieburg! We had an absolute blast creating this patch, and we hope it’ll pleasantly surprise you!

Gear up and jump into the biggest update we’ve ever released!



Highlights of Update 0.5.0

Face the Main Antagonist: Zombiestein!

The main game antagonist Zombiestein and his flying fortress, Zombieburg, has been fully introduced! Prepare to face Zombieburg in three separate encounters.

Questline Progression: Zombieburg's introduction is woven into the adjusted main questline progression.

More information about Zombieburg can be found here:

Instant Weapon Swapping is Here!

We've overhauled the weapon switching system! You can now change weapons instantly, immediately ending any active weapon events (like firing or charging) to allow for much faster and more fluid combat and defensive reactions.

Automated Defenses: Automatic Turrets

Automate your base defense! The Automatic Turret has been added as a new buildable structure. The turret is available for construction after finding the blueprint.

Dynamic Trap & Turret Scaling

Traps and turrets now dynamically scale their damage based on the number of players!

More Damage in Solo/Small Co-op: Traps and turrets deal increased damage when there are fewer players, providing essential support for solo players and small teams.

Custom Mode: Scaling options for turret and trap damage have been added to the Custom Mode settings.

More information about automatic turrets can be found here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1601330/view/525356497715069292 New Achievements to Unlock

Embark on the new questline to unlock two brand-new achievements! These new achievements are tied to the progression of the adjusted questline.

Engine Updated - Vulnerability Removed!

We have migrated the game to a newer version of the Unity engine, which eliminates a known vulnerability and ensures greater security and stability for the game.

Want to dive even deeper? Here we go!

Full List of Changes

Balancing & Quality of Life

Deck Guns: All deck-mounted weapons now share the higher maximum upward view range .

Turrets: Added a notification to explain the turret reload mechanic .

Building: The rotation of a built object is now remembered for subsequent placements.

Fixes & Improvements

Bug Fix (Zombie Behavior):

Fixed an issue where zombies could focus on only one player.

Fixed an issue where zombies would ignore Ballista colliders if a player was mounted on it.

Fixed an issue where zombies would change target too slowly after being hit .

Fixed a bug where high-level night zombies could "fly" on top of each other.

Fixed issues with zombies easily walking onto various objects.

Bug Fix (Loading & Connectivity):

Fixed infinite loading for the host in the tutorial while the client loaded into an unloaded world.

Fixed clients loading into the game while the host was on a black screen (Infinite Loading).

Fixed the Pause Menu not opening during a reconnect attempt.

Allowed the Pause Menu to open during reconnects and other actions.

The correct text now appears for an invalid lobby code instead of #SR8.

Bug Fix (UI/UX):

Fixed language issues with the "Manage" tooltip on a gamepad.

Fixed equip/deequip actions not visually unmarking the item when using the D-pad .

Fixed inventory slots being grayed out when loading into the game.

Fixed an unaesthetic damage indicator split into two lines.

Fixed the lack of a button representation for changing quests on the gamepad.

Clearer marking of completed Points of Interest (POI).

Bug Fix (Combat/Player Actions):

Fixed ranged weapons blocking when entering the pause menu in single-player.

Fixed heavy attacks consuming stamina but not being performed when the pause menu is open.

Kick responsiveness in combat is now comparable to the dodge.

Kicking a player during reviving no longer blocks them.

Bug Fix (Structures & Environment):

Fixed the Smelter not having collision .

Fixed visual inconsistency in repaired stairs between client and host.

Fixed a flickering plank on the Tesla ** structure.

Fixed players being unable to get onto cannons .

Fixed the " High Noon " achievement not unlocking for clients.

Fixed a very loud humming sound coming from behind the machine when starting a new game.

Terrain/Collision Fixes:

Numerous specific fixes addressing player/zombie getting stuck, falling through the map, incorrect collisions, holes in terrain/rocks, missing textures/grass, visual glitches, and softlocks across all map areas.

Wrap up

As always, we’d love to hear your feedback — as you can see, we’re doing our best to respond to it and keep developing the game in line with what our community (that’s you, Survivors!) wants. You can always reach us on Discord or right here on Steam.

See you again with the next batch of fixes and improvements!