 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20499146 Edited 22 October 2025 – 16:13:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed some issues:

1. Added localization for multiple languages.
2. Fixed the bug where cards are out of order when pressing "New Game" consecutively

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3801291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link