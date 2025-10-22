 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20499047 Edited 22 October 2025 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Tweaked Map Zoom, now it goes further away and looks way better
- Added Refiner Radar, this item allows you to see the refiner locations on the Map
- Reworked the Companion introduction

Changed files in this update

