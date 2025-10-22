- Tweaked Map Zoom, now it goes further away and looks way better
- Added Refiner Radar, this item allows you to see the refiner locations on the Map
- Reworked the Companion introduction
General Fixes and Content Update
Update notes via Steam Community
