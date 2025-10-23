This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
There's only a handful of key bugs we still need to clear before we can release Milestone 6 to the public (plus any other serious bugs reported by the community). These known bugs are:
Non-experimental Milestone 6 builds have a number of tactical combat tiles rendering black for some reason
"Miss" grenade throws almost always explode on top of the thrower if there is a roof above them
The roof hiding on the UOO-1 Sabotage map doesn't work properly in some parts of the central building
Fire and transparent objects are still incorrectly drawing below the shroud
Changes:
Improved lots of Soviet Town assets that were having issues with their destruction states.
Units now correctly reset their idle animation after finishing a move, which should prevent units jerking noticeably.
Another set of translation fixes and updates.
A few map fixes.
Moved the air combat evasive roll button tooltips so they don't obscure the other nearby buttons.
Balancing:
First terror site was made slightly easier by reducing the number of aliens by one.
Fixed one terror site map that seemed significantly harder than the others (the Western Town one where you start in the middle of the map), by adding a bit more cover near the dropship and moving some of the alien spawns further away from the dropship.
Bugfixes:
Fixed a crash that could occur at end of turn on tactical missions.
Fixed a crash that could occur when a Gemini interceptor was shot down in the air combat.
Fixed a specific Soviet Town map that contained a corrupted asset that would break any save games made in that map.
Fixed the cursor snapping to doors when you were trying to move units behind them.
Fixed an instance where units like the Mentarch could bleed to death without triggering their death animation (leaving them hovering in the air).
Fixed a couple of issues that could be caused by aborting stage 1 and stage 2 of ENDGAME.
Fixed dragging-and-dropping certain UI elements having incorrect alignment on non-1080p screens.
Fixed a Rescue Mission map where the soldiers were incorrectly split across two buildings.
Fixed shields displaying that they could be equipped in the "Container" slot, which confused players into thinking it could be placed in the Backpack.
Fixed some of the strange move paths that could be generated when trying to path into a shrouded part of a UFO.
Fixed the X role icon not showing an icon in the tactical combat UI.
Fixed the Sentinel System module incorrectly reporting a vision arc twice what it should be on the tooltip.
Changed depots in experimental branch