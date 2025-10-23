 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20499046 Edited 23 October 2025 – 15:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

There's only a handful of key bugs we still need to clear before we can release Milestone 6 to the public (plus any other serious bugs reported by the community). These known bugs are:

  • Non-experimental Milestone 6 builds have a number of tactical combat tiles rendering black for some reason

  • "Miss" grenade throws almost always explode on top of the thrower if there is a roof above them

  • The roof hiding on the UOO-1 Sabotage map doesn't work properly in some parts of the central building

  • Fire and transparent objects are still incorrectly drawing below the shroud

Changes:

  • Improved lots of Soviet Town assets that were having issues with their destruction states.

  • Units now correctly reset their idle animation after finishing a move, which should prevent units jerking noticeably.

  • Another set of translation fixes and updates.

  • A few map fixes.

  • Moved the air combat evasive roll button tooltips so they don't obscure the other nearby buttons.

Balancing:

  • First terror site was made slightly easier by reducing the number of aliens by one.

  • Fixed one terror site map that seemed significantly harder than the others (the Western Town one where you start in the middle of the map), by adding a bit more cover near the dropship and moving some of the alien spawns further away from the dropship.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a crash that could occur at end of turn on tactical missions.

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when a Gemini interceptor was shot down in the air combat.

  • Fixed a specific Soviet Town map that contained a corrupted asset that would break any save games made in that map.

  • Fixed the cursor snapping to doors when you were trying to move units behind them.

  • Fixed an instance where units like the Mentarch could bleed to death without triggering their death animation (leaving them hovering in the air).

  • Fixed a couple of issues that could be caused by aborting stage 1 and stage 2 of ENDGAME.

  • Fixed dragging-and-dropping certain UI elements having incorrect alignment on non-1080p screens.

  • Fixed a Rescue Mission map where the soldiers were incorrectly split across two buildings.

  • Fixed shields displaying that they could be equipped in the "Container" slot, which confused players into thinking it could be placed in the Backpack.

  • Fixed some of the strange move paths that could be generated when trying to path into a shrouded part of a UFO.

  • Fixed the X role icon not showing an icon in the tactical combat UI.

  • Fixed the Sentinel System module incorrectly reporting a vision arc twice what it should be on the tooltip.

