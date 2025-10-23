This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

There's only a handful of key bugs we still need to clear before we can release Milestone 6 to the public (plus any other serious bugs reported by the community). These known bugs are:

Non-experimental Milestone 6 builds have a number of tactical combat tiles rendering black for some reason

"Miss" grenade throws almost always explode on top of the thrower if there is a roof above them

The roof hiding on the UOO-1 Sabotage map doesn't work properly in some parts of the central building

Fire and transparent objects are still incorrectly drawing below the shroud

Changes:

Improved lots of Soviet Town assets that were having issues with their destruction states.

Units now correctly reset their idle animation after finishing a move, which should prevent units jerking noticeably.

Another set of translation fixes and updates.

A few map fixes.

Moved the air combat evasive roll button tooltips so they don't obscure the other nearby buttons.

Balancing:

First terror site was made slightly easier by reducing the number of aliens by one.

Fixed one terror site map that seemed significantly harder than the others (the Western Town one where you start in the middle of the map), by adding a bit more cover near the dropship and moving some of the alien spawns further away from the dropship.

Bugfixes: