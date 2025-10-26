Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

To celebrate Halloween, two mysterious new characters have arrived in Midnight Falls!

You’ll need Halloween Candies to meet her.

Someone seems to be selling them secretly at night...

Includes 2 new H-scene animations related to her.

She’s a terrifying monster who kidnaps people.

Defeat her to earn special rewards!

Includes 2 new H-scene animations related to her.

🕹️ Quest Requirement

Access to the Playground becomes available after completing

the “A New Part-Time Job” quest, which unlocks when your friendship with Dolly reaches 50.

🎮 Gamepad Support (Experimental)

We’re working toward full Steam Deck compatibility!

Not all actions are gamepad-ready yet, but we’re getting close.

⚙️ Gameplay Improvements

Even if you fail the friendship minigame, you’ll now gain a small amount of friendship points.

When using Raggedy Ann in dungeons, her gauge now starts fully charged.

🌍 Translation Updates

https://isekai.hopto.org/projects/spooky-milk-life/

Thanks to our amazing contributors, translations are steadily improving!

We’ve added a new feature that lets the game use data

downloaded directly from Weblate.

Join us and help improve the localization even more!

🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where corrupted save files could cause a softlock.

Thank you so much for your support!

We hope you enjoy the new content, and have a spooky Halloween! 🎃