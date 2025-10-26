To celebrate Halloween, two mysterious new characters have arrived in Midnight Falls!
You’ll need Halloween Candies to meet her.
Someone seems to be selling them secretly at night...
Includes 2 new H-scene animations related to her.
She’s a terrifying monster who kidnaps people.
Defeat her to earn special rewards!
Includes 2 new H-scene animations related to her.
🕹️ Quest Requirement
Access to the Playground becomes available after completing
the “A New Part-Time Job” quest, which unlocks when your friendship with Dolly reaches 50.
🎮 Gamepad Support (Experimental)
We’re working toward full Steam Deck compatibility!
Not all actions are gamepad-ready yet, but we’re getting close.
⚙️ Gameplay Improvements
Even if you fail the friendship minigame, you’ll now gain a small amount of friendship points.
When using Raggedy Ann in dungeons, her gauge now starts fully charged.
🌍 Translation Updates
https://isekai.hopto.org/projects/spooky-milk-life/
Thanks to our amazing contributors, translations are steadily improving!
We’ve added a new feature that lets the game use data
downloaded directly from Weblate.
Join us and help improve the localization even more!
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where corrupted save files could cause a softlock.
Thank you so much for your support!
We hope you enjoy the new content, and have a spooky Halloween! 🎃
