Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.1.2 (October 22, 2025)
🆕 New
Added 4 new headgear items
Added 2 new shirts
Added 3 new pants
Added 6 new pairs of shoes
Added 1 new tactical vest
Added 2 new backpacks
Added 1 new prison outfit
Added 8 new masks
Added a radio with music at the Black Market
Small guard houses are now enterable
Players can no longer take damage from others inside the Black Market
🛠️ Fixes
Fixed various item name issues
Further improved network performance
Fixed an unlootable item at the gas station
Reduced building costs for wooden elements by 5 each
🗺️ Map
Fixed rock formation issues
Corrected misplaced objects
Reworked container textures again
Improved lighting performance
Improved Black Market performance
Replaced some dirt paths with proper roads
⚙️ Server Admins
A wipe was required to remove overlapping vendor spawns.
Recommended: Update both server and clients to v0.1.2
🎃Mesorift Survival — Halloween Event 2025🎃
Added 4 Halloween masks (remain available after the event)
Pumpkin airdrop (event only)
Added graveyard location (event only)
Adjusted main menu (event only)
Changed menu music (event only)
Updated loading screen (event only)
Blood moon effect during the event
Vendors now wear pumpkin heads (event only)
New loot item: wearable pumpkin head (event only)
Find the graveyard, send us your screenshot, and earn the Halloween Event 2025 Discord Rank
New Steam achievement: Mesorift Survival Halloween Event 2025
MAP LOCATION
⚠️ Important
A full wipe on the online servers was unfortunately necessary due to an issue with the Black Market and old save data.
This wipe was required to prevent major performance issues in future updates.
I sincerely apologize for this and will do my best to avoid full wipes in the future – even though it’s not always possible.
– Holy Mask Games
