Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.1.2 (October 22, 2025)

🆕 New

Added 4 new headgear items

Added 2 new shirts

Added 3 new pants

Added 6 new pairs of shoes

Added 1 new tactical vest

Added 2 new backpacks

Added 1 new prison outfit

Added 8 new masks

Added a radio with music at the Black Market

Small guard houses are now enterable

Players can no longer take damage from others inside the Black Market

🛠️ Fixes

Fixed various item name issues

Further improved network performance

Fixed an unlootable item at the gas station

Reduced building costs for wooden elements by 5 each

🗺️ Map

Fixed rock formation issues

Corrected misplaced objects

Reworked container textures again

Improved lighting performance

Improved Black Market performance

Replaced some dirt paths with proper roads

⚙️ Server Admins

A wipe was required to remove overlapping vendor spawns.

Recommended: Update both server and clients to v0.1.2

🎃Mesorift Survival — Halloween Event 2025🎃

Added 4 Halloween masks (remain available after the event)

Pumpkin airdrop (event only)

Added graveyard location (event only)

Adjusted main menu (event only)

Changed menu music (event only)

Updated loading screen (event only)

Blood moon effect during the event

Vendors now wear pumpkin heads (event only)

New loot item: wearable pumpkin head (event only)

Find the graveyard, send us your screenshot, and earn the Halloween Event 2025 Discord Rank

New Steam achievement: Mesorift Survival Halloween Event 2025 MAP LOCATION

⚠️ Important

A full wipe on the online servers was unfortunately necessary due to an issue with the Black Market and old save data.

This wipe was required to prevent major performance issues in future updates.

I sincerely apologize for this and will do my best to avoid full wipes in the future – even though it’s not always possible.

– Holy Mask Games