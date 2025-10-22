 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 22 October 2025 Build 20498835 Edited 22 October 2025 – 17:06:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.1.2 (October 22, 2025)

🆕 New

  • Added 4 new headgear items

  • Added 2 new shirts

  • Added 3 new pants

  • Added 6 new pairs of shoes

  • Added 1 new tactical vest

  • Added 2 new backpacks

  • Added 1 new prison outfit

  • Added 8 new masks

  • Added a radio with music at the Black Market

  • Small guard houses are now enterable

  • Players can no longer take damage from others inside the Black Market

🛠️ Fixes

  • Fixed various item name issues

  • Further improved network performance

  • Fixed an unlootable item at the gas station

  • Reduced building costs for wooden elements by 5 each

🗺️ Map

  • Fixed rock formation issues

  • Corrected misplaced objects

  • Reworked container textures again

  • Improved lighting performance

  • Improved Black Market performance

  • Replaced some dirt paths with proper roads

⚙️ Server Admins

A wipe was required to remove overlapping vendor spawns.
Recommended: Update both server and clients to v0.1.2

🎃Mesorift Survival — Halloween Event 2025🎃

  • Added 4 Halloween masks (remain available after the event)

  • Pumpkin airdrop (event only)

  • Added graveyard location (event only)

  • Adjusted main menu (event only)

  • Changed menu music (event only)

  • Updated loading screen (event only)

  • Blood moon effect during the event

  • Vendors now wear pumpkin heads (event only)

  • New loot item: wearable pumpkin head (event only)

  • Find the graveyard, send us your screenshot, and earn the Halloween Event 2025 Discord Rank

  • New Steam achievement: Mesorift Survival Halloween Event 2025

    MAP LOCATION

💬 Your feedback matters!
Tell us what you’d like to see – right under the post or on our Discord:
👉 Join Discord

❤️ Thank you for your support!
Holy Mask Games

⚠️ Important

A full wipe on the online servers was unfortunately necessary due to an issue with the Black Market and old save data.
This wipe was required to prevent major performance issues in future updates.
I sincerely apologize for this and will do my best to avoid full wipes in the future – even though it’s not always possible.
– Holy Mask Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 3790651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link