22 October 2025 Build 20498740 Edited 22 October 2025 – 18:39:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello, players!

Starting today, you can join the Discord server for “IWA Retro Adventure” and slowly build a community.

In addition to useful information from me (vito74m), after the game's release, you will be able to share interesting/relevant information about various gameplay topics.

And in the future, there may be contests, and their winners will be honored accordingly. I can reveal that the first one will be a contest for the best neutral event, and the winner will be rewarded by having it added event to the game with their signature!

Discord IWA Retro Adventure

Best regards

vito74m (A100N)

