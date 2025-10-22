Hello Thalassophobics! The first of many updates for AQUARIUMS is here!

This update added many new things to the game as well as some needed bug fixes.

Changelog

New main menu sounds on all buttons when you click

Less blur on menu

Aquariums logo added to menu

Added fluorescent light sound to all overhead lights

New Epic Level Intro Sounds

Fixed doors giving weird message when clicked

New sound cues throughout

Fade in and music to each level start

Level 3 Changes

New scare sounds and atmosphere

Coat pegs moved up a bit

Pegs no longer visible in Orca tanks

Added new things to the Corporate Office section

New pictures on walls

Level 4 Changes

Diver now has splash noise

Scary diver added to corner

New sound when in circle tank room

Level 5 Changes

Turned down music

Added new music

New intro sound

Fixed player looking too far down when cage is lowered

This is the first of many updates for AQUARIUMS!

Leave any suggestions and stay tuned