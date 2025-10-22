Hello Thalassophobics! The first of many updates for AQUARIUMS is here!
This update added many new things to the game as well as some needed bug fixes.
Changelog
New main menu sounds on all buttons when you click
Less blur on menu
Aquariums logo added to menu
Added fluorescent light sound to all overhead lights
New Epic Level Intro Sounds
Fixed doors giving weird message when clicked
New sound cues throughout
Fade in and music to each level start
Level 3 Changes
New scare sounds and atmosphere
Coat pegs moved up a bit
Pegs no longer visible in Orca tanks
Added new things to the Corporate Office section
New pictures on walls
Level 4 Changes
Diver now has splash noise
Scary diver added to corner
New sound when in circle tank room
Level 5 Changes
Turned down music
Added new music
New intro sound
Fixed player looking too far down when cage is lowered
Changed files in this update