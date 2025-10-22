 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20498663
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Thalassophobics! The first of many updates for AQUARIUMS is here!

This update added many new things to the game as well as some needed bug fixes.

Changelog

  • New main menu sounds on all buttons when you click

  • Less blur on menu

  • Aquariums logo added to menu

  • Added fluorescent light sound to all overhead lights

  • New Epic Level Intro Sounds

  • Fixed doors giving weird message when clicked

  • New sound cues throughout

  • Fade in and music to each level start

Level 3 Changes

  • New scare sounds and atmosphere

  • Coat pegs moved up a bit

  • Pegs no longer visible in Orca tanks

  • Added new things to the Corporate Office section

  • New pictures on walls

Level 4 Changes

  • Diver now has splash noise

  • Scary diver added to corner

  • New sound when in circle tank room

Level 5 Changes

  • Turned down music

  • Added new music

  • New intro sound

  • Fixed player looking too far down when cage is lowered

This is the first of many updates for AQUARIUMS!

Leave any suggestions and stay tuned

Changed files in this update

