This little bookstore we've been working on for a while has finally opened its doors. Shelf by Shelf is now live!

We'd also like to thank everyone who played the game during the demo period and shared their thoughts and feedback with us. The feedback we received during the Steam Next Fest process was truly insightful for us. The game changed a bit during this process, especially in terms of gameplay flow, customer interactions, and the feel of shelf arrangement. We tried to create a calmer, more consistent, and more understandable experience.

The bookstore is now fully open. We hope you enjoy playing!