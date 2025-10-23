 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Marathon Closed Technical Test
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20498655 Edited 23 October 2025 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This little bookstore we've been working on for a while has finally opened its doors. Shelf by Shelf is now live!

We'd also like to thank everyone who played the game during the demo period and shared their thoughts and feedback with us. The feedback we received during the Steam Next Fest process was truly insightful for us. The game changed a bit during this process, especially in terms of gameplay flow, customer interactions, and the feel of shelf arrangement. We tried to create a calmer, more consistent, and more understandable experience.

The bookstore is now fully open. We hope you enjoy playing!

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link