Dear Stonkers
Thank you for all the Steam and Discord posts about the fixes you desired the most. It was a resounding majority asking for a fix to cashiers and stockers.
Here is what you have with today's update:
Stockers should not longer get stuck gazing into the stars when they doesn't know what to do
Stockers no longer place items on shelves with no matching color
Skins are now available to use in both modes, but still only unlock from the Survivor Mode
Employee training fee no longer resets after loading a save
Fixed inability to trach furniture boxes
Fixed missing loan names
Retro dialogues are now available from Day 1
Minor fixes and adjustments
Enjoy the hustle, and keep the doors open!
Your GameStonk Simulator: Gone Rogue team
Changed files in this update