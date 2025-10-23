 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20498539
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Stonkers

Thank you for all the Steam and Discord posts about the fixes you desired the most. It was a resounding majority asking for a fix to cashiers and stockers.

Here is what you have with today's update:

  • Stockers should not longer get stuck gazing into the stars when they doesn't know what to do

  • Stockers no longer place items on shelves with no matching color

  • Skins are now available to use in both modes, but still only unlock from the Survivor Mode

  • Employee training fee no longer resets after loading a save

  • Fixed inability to trach furniture boxes

  • Fixed missing loan names

  • Retro dialogues are now available from Day 1

  • Minor fixes and adjustments

Enjoy the hustle, and keep the doors open!

Your GameStonk Simulator: Gone Rogue team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3349972
