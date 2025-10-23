Dear Stonkers

Thank you for all the Steam and Discord posts about the fixes you desired the most. It was a resounding majority asking for a fix to cashiers and stockers.



Here is what you have with today's update:

Stockers should not longer get stuck gazing into the stars when they doesn't know what to do

Stockers no longer place items on shelves with no matching color

Skins are now available to use in both modes, but still only unlock from the Survivor Mode

Employee training fee no longer resets after loading a save

Fixed inability to trach furniture boxes

Fixed missing loan names

Retro dialogues are now available from Day 1

Minor fixes and adjustments

Enjoy the hustle, and keep the doors open!

Your GameStonk Simulator: Gone Rogue team