Hey everyone, 1.0 is out now!

Thanks everyone who supported us during early access, thanks a lot for your feedback here on Steam and on our Discord server! ːhappy_moodː

1.0 changes:

Roads, plan your city in advance also they look cool!

Bosses, each lunar tower now hosts unique boss

Achievements

New UI that looks great and is more intuitive

Steam Deck verified and controller support

New guided tutorial with cool voiceovers, it's like mini campaign mode

Optimizations and bugfixes

Trading cards and icons ːfishnadoːːhappy_sheepːːhappy_haloween_pumpkinː

We decided to release one day early on Steam, tomorrow though Becastled will go live on consoles check them out if you would like to play Becastled on Switch or Playstation / Xbox.

As part of porting process we optimized the game and now it runs on Steam Deck pretty smooth, highly recomend to check it out there if you have a Steam Deck.

Let us know what do you think about 1.0 in the commens or on our Discord

Thank you