Greetings, Survivors!
This is one busy week. We have just released the Bugfix Update #26 yesterday, and come back to you with Bugfix Update #27 today! As always, we keep observing your bug reports and feedback and do our best to solve the most critical cases. Have fun!
Changelog
- Added Triangulation research.
- Added SetSoldierHp console command. Players can modify the HP of the Squad Members with this command (making them nearly immortal). Quick reminder - it's not recommended to use trainers and similar software. We observe a lot of crashes occurring due to such software.
- Updated some flags from the Supporter Pack that had incorrect orientation or lacked the proper vertical design.
- Updated the Shotgun research artwork.
- Updated some story events. Missing voice-overs were added, and the flow of some quests was improved.
- Fixed clicking on hordes on expeditions causing an error.
- Fixed an issue where the HQ and some other buildings were not being repaired.
- Fixed the Raider storyline objective ending too soon.
- Fixed the infected that, in some rare cases, were not hiding in the buildings or underground.
- Fixed Squad Icons disappearing when using a CTRL drag-select over a pickup vehicle.
- Fixed an option to threaten the Merchant not working.
- Fixed some stability issues that could've resulted in crashes.
Best regards,
Jutsu Games Team
