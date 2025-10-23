 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20498521 Edited 23 October 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Survivors!


This is one busy week. We have just released the Bugfix Update #26 yesterday, and come back to you with Bugfix Update #27 today! As always, we keep observing your bug reports and feedback and do our best to solve the most critical cases. Have fun!

Changelog

  • Added Triangulation research.
  • Added SetSoldierHp console command. Players can modify the HP of the Squad Members with this command (making them nearly immortal). Quick reminder - it's not recommended to use trainers and similar software. We observe a lot of crashes occurring due to such software.
  • Updated some flags from the Supporter Pack that had incorrect orientation or lacked the proper vertical design.
  • Updated the Shotgun research artwork.
  • Updated some story events. Missing voice-overs were added, and the flow of some quests was improved.
  • Fixed clicking on hordes on expeditions causing an error.
  • Fixed an issue where the HQ and some other buildings were not being repaired.
  • Fixed the Raider storyline objective ending too soon.
  • Fixed the infected that, in some rare cases, were not hiding in the buildings or underground.
  • Fixed Squad Icons disappearing when using a CTRL drag-select over a pickup vehicle.
  • Fixed an option to threaten the Merchant not working.
  • Fixed some stability issues that could've resulted in crashes.

Best regards,
Jutsu Games Team

