Greetings, Survivors!

Changelog

Added Triangulation research.



Added SetSoldierHp console command. Players can modify the HP of the Squad Members with this command (making them nearly immortal). Quick reminder - it's not recommended to use trainers and similar software. We observe a lot of crashes occurring due to such software.



Updated some flags from the Supporter Pack that had incorrect orientation or lacked the proper vertical design.



Updated the Shotgun research artwork.



Updated some story events. Missing voice-overs were added, and the flow of some quests was improved.



Fixed clicking on hordes on expeditions causing an error.



Fixed an issue where the HQ and some other buildings were not being repaired.



Fixed the Raider storyline objective ending too soon.



Fixed the infected that, in some rare cases, were not hiding in the buildings or underground.



Fixed Squad Icons disappearing when using a CTRL drag-select over a pickup vehicle.



Fixed an option to threaten the Merchant not working.



Fixed some stability issues that could've resulted in crashes.



This is one busy week. We have just released the Bugfix Update #26 yesterday, and come back to you with Bugfix Update #27 today! As always, we keep observing your bug reports and feedback and do our best to solve the most critical cases. Have fun!Best regards,Jutsu Games Team