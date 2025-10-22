 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20498512 Edited 22 October 2025 – 15:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

Yeah, I know, it's only been 10 days since the 5th anniversary post and update and I already do another update?!

The community has been actively playing (and contributing), so here I am with another update for the game!


Changes:

  • Updated the simplified chinese version thanks to @ScorIsAFox on Github!

  • #1944 - Improve paste behavior (thanks to x0rld for his bug report!): pasting now happens at the cursor position

  • #1945 - Prevent pasting non-breaking space and replace them with "standard" space character. It should prevent some issue when pasting IP Adresses while you play

  • Fix a minor issue in the demo that could create some bugs at the very end (but not sure it has ever happened!)

  • Stopped using google fonts (why was it a thing ?), and started using a local copy of the ttf file

  • Added a new file easter egg (chat003.txt)

  • #1943 - Fix Steam cloud save preventing from using Escape or "exit" to quit a gamesave

  • Updated technical dependencies

