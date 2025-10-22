Hello!
Yeah, I know, it's only been 10 days since the 5th anniversary post and update and I already do another update?!
The community has been actively playing (and contributing), so here I am with another update for the game!
Changes:
Updated the simplified chinese version thanks to @ScorIsAFox on Github!
#1944 - Improve paste behavior (thanks to x0rld for his bug report!): pasting now happens at the cursor position
#1945 - Prevent pasting non-breaking space and replace them with "standard" space character. It should prevent some issue when pasting IP Adresses while you play
Fix a minor issue in the demo that could create some bugs at the very end (but not sure it has ever happened!)
Stopped using google fonts (why was it a thing ?), and started using a local copy of the ttf file
Added a new file easter egg (chat003.txt)
#1943 - Fix Steam cloud save preventing from using Escape or "exit" to quit a gamesave
Updated technical dependencies
