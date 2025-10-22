 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20498456 Edited 22 October 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bitEnglish Card Game Simulator Depot Windows Depot 1742851
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Card Game Simulator Depot Linux Depot 1742852
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Card Game Simulator Depot Windows64 Depot 1742853
  • Loading history…
macOS English Card Game Simulator Depot Mac Depot 1742854
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link