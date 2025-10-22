Thank you all for your patience and support!



I’ve been testing the game on several configurations across Windows 10 and Windows 11, and I’d like to share a few important notes regarding memory usage:

If your system has 16GB of RAM, it’s very important to close all unnecessary applications before launching the game - especially internet browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Mozilla Firefox.

Windows 11 in particular tends to reserve a significant portion of memory for background processes, which can leave less available for the game.

🛠️ Patch v0.503.2

Fixed a bug where a “ghost” selection remained after entering the empire map with a building selected.

Optimized several large models and textures.

Improved loading performance in late-game cities >> up to 50% faster .

Reduced overall memory usage by around 8%, which should help reduce crashes on systems with 16GB RAM.

The next big update arrives on October 27th, bringing even more optimization and hopefully an even smaller memory footprint - along with new content and improvements!