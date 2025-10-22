 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20498425 Edited 22 October 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you all for your patience and support!


I’ve been testing the game on several configurations across Windows 10 and Windows 11, and I’d like to share a few important notes regarding memory usage:

If your system has 16GB of RAM, it’s very important to close all unnecessary applications before launching the game - especially internet browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Mozilla Firefox.
Windows 11 in particular tends to reserve a significant portion of memory for background processes, which can leave less available for the game.

🛠️ Patch v0.503.2

  • Fixed a bug where a “ghost” selection remained after entering the empire map with a building selected.

  • Optimized several large models and textures.

  • Improved loading performance in late-game cities >> up to 50% faster.

  • Reduced overall memory usage by around 8%, which should help reduce crashes on systems with 16GB RAM.

The next big update arrives on October 27th, bringing even more optimization and hopefully an even smaller memory footprint - along with new content and improvements!

