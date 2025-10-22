Changes:
- Increased chamber cap to 200
- Increased max range of how far you can travel into the library by 2 per Bibliotheca Infiniti volume (was previously 1)
- Added new Entity, the Warden (enters the library after collecting 300 total books)
- Decreased movement speed of the Sentinel by 25% to make it slightly less of a threat
- Added keybind customization to Options menu for the movement and sprint keys
- No longer start with the flashlight; you must upgrade it at least once before you can use it
- Flashlight upgrade track now includes more abilities (it previously only increased battery life)
- More books removed from bookshelf model after it is searched (for better visual cue that it has already been searched)
- Fixed bug where holding Interact after searching a bookshelf prevents searching sound effect on a different bookshelf
- Fixed crash when resetting progress
- Fixed other minor bugs
Changed files in this update