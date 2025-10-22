 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20498414 Edited 22 October 2025 – 15:13:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Increased chamber cap to 200
  • Increased max range of how far you can travel into the library by 2 per Bibliotheca Infiniti volume (was previously 1)
  • Added new Entity, the Warden (enters the library after collecting 300 total books)
  • Decreased movement speed of the Sentinel by 25% to make it slightly less of a threat
  • Added keybind customization to Options menu for the movement and sprint keys
  • No longer start with the flashlight; you must upgrade it at least once before you can use it
  • Flashlight upgrade track now includes more abilities (it previously only increased battery life)
  • More books removed from bookshelf model after it is searched (for better visual cue that it has already been searched)
  • Fixed bug where holding Interact after searching a bookshelf prevents searching sound effect on a different bookshelf
  • Fixed crash when resetting progress
  • Fixed other minor bugs

